Vernon pitcher Jarod Leroux has thrown two no-hitters in his last three starts in the B.C. Premier Baseball League, the latest a nine-strikeout performance against the Whalley Chiefs June 10. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

Jarod Leroux can add a second no-hitter to his 2019 pitching resumé.

The Vernon right-hander mowed down the Whalley Chiefs’ batters while his Okanagan Athletics teammates gave him plenty of support in a 6-0 B.C. Premier Baseball League win June 10.

Leroux, who no-hit the then-league-leading Coquitlam Reds 7-0 on May 18, faced only 22 batters against Whalley, striking out nine.

READ ALSO: Vernon pitcher tosses PBL no-hitter

Leroux has thrown the no-hitters in two of his last three starts. He is 4-1 on the season, allowing just 17 hits in 38 innings pitched, has a 1.90 earned run average and 49 Ks.

The Athletics sit sixth in the 13-team BCPBL with a record of 14-10. They sit five games behind the front-running Mid-Island Pirates of Nanaimo (20-6).

The As return to action June 22 in North Delta against the Blue Jays (15-12).


