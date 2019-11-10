Vernon player part of Western Hockey League deal

Swift Current Broncos send top scorer Ben King of Vernon to Red Deer for three players, draft pick

Vernon’s Ben King (centre, with puck) was traded by the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos to the Red Deer Rebels. (Swift Current Broncos photo)

The Red Deer Rebels acquired former first-round Western Hockey League Bantam Draft pick Ben King of Vernon from the Swift Current Broncos.

Headed to Swift Current in exchange for King is 2002-born forward Jordan Borysiuk, 2002-born forward Cohner Saleski, 2004-born forward Parker Lalonde, and a third-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

King, 17, was selected by the Broncos with the 13th overall pick at the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft. In 71 career WHL regular-season games, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound right winger tallied 34 points (9G-25A).

He was tied for the Broncos team lead in scoring with eight points (4G-4A) in 16 games played this season. He enjoyed a quality rookie campaign in 2018-19, registering 26 points (5G-21A) in 48 outings.

King, who is eligible for the 2020 NHL Draft, had an assist in his Rebels debut Saturday, a 3-2 win on the road over the top-ranked Prince Albert Raiders.

