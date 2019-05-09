Vernon players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge at Marshall

Hundreds of players are set to break in the new pickleball courts at Marshall Field this weekend.

The inaugural Okanagan Wealth Advisors Spring Fling Fun Pickleball Tournament, hosted by the Vernon Pickleball Association, goes Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m – 2 p.m.

“This is the first outdoor tournament (sponsored by Okanagan Wealth Advisors) taking place on the new Pickleball Courts at Marshall Field,” said Anne Longley, VPA publicity.

See: Vernon Pickleball Association and city on same side over court issues

There are more than 120 VPA men and women signed up to play in a day of action, fun and camaraderie.

“Spirited competition will take place between four teams of 32 people, ranging in skill level from recreational to competitive,” said Longley, inviting the public to come catch the action.

Games take place on all 12 courts, followed by a social barbecue for VPA members.

“The 12 new courts at Marshall Field provide a wonderful facility that is a long term benefit to the whole region. Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in North America, and Vernon is no exception as the VPA has over 400 members and is growing,” said Longley.

See: Paving the way for pickleball in Vernon

The Vernon Pickleball Association is a non-profit society offering both recreational and competitive Pickleball play year-round.

For more information about pickleball or the VPA, visit www.vernonpickleball.com or email vernonpickleball@gmail.com.

