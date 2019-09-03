Vernon players Trevor Robbins (back row, left, holding son, Wyatt), Courtney Dye (back row, right) and Ashley Flood-Robbins (front, left, holding jersey) helped the Kamloops Royal Lepage Fireballs win the NSA Elite Mixed Division Slo-Pitch World Series championship in Kamloops. (Contributed)

Vernon players celebrate softball World Series title

Courtney Dye, Ashley Flood-Robbins and Trevor Robbins help Kamloops squad go 7-0 in division

Three Vernon softball players are celebrating a World Series title.

Courtney Dye and the husband-wife duo of Trevor Robbins and Ashley Flood-Robins were picked up by the Royal Lepage Fireballs, a mixture of players from Kamloops and the Lower Mainland, for the NSA Slo-Pitch World Series in Kamloops.

Playing in the 15-team Elite Mixed Division, the Fireballs were the class of the field, going 7-0, including a 20-15 win over The Indians, a team from the Lower Mainland, in the championship.

“It was such an amazing experience,” said Dye, who plays mixed and women’s softball in Vernon.

She played third base for the Fireballs. Trevor played in the outfield and Ashley was at first base.

The Robbins helped the Fireballs win the 2018 Slo-Pitch National Coed C national championship in Leduc, Alta.

The Fireballs are sponsored by Royal Lepage Merritt.

READ MORE: Ice Cold Pitches melt Dynamite in Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch final

READ MORE: Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

* Vernon Pabst Blue Ribbons’ bats went dreadfully silent at the B.C. Senior Men’s AA Baseball finals in Maple Ridge.

After losing their opening game, 11-6, to the defending provincial champion Howe Sound Cannons of Squamish, the Blue Ribbons were blanked in their final three contests.

Vernon lost 7-0 to the North Shore Pirates of North Vancouver, 14-0 to the Poco Cardinals of Port Coquitlam and 12-0 to the host Ridge Meadows Royals.

The Royals defeated the Cannons 7-4 in the provincial championship game Monday.

