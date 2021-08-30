Vernon pro golfer enjoying PEI swing

Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge finishes in tie for 11th spot at PEI Open on Mackenzie Tour; plays in second Island stop this week

Vernon golf pro Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge finished in 11th place at the Mackenzie Golf Tour’s Prince Edward Island Open in Cardigan, PEI. (@bulwergolfphoto)

Vernon’s Troy Bulmer finished seven shots behind his summer tour roommate at the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada’s first of two stops in the nation’s smallest province.

Bulmer fired rounds of 71-70-70-75 to finish at 2-under-par 286, seven back of Michael Blair of Ancaster, Ont., at the Prince Edward Island Open at the Dundarave Golf Course in Cardigan, about 35 minutes east of Charlottetown.

“I left a few putts short but overall I was happy with the way I played during the week,” said Bulmer on Sunday, Aug. 29, a day off from the pro tour as he and Blair relaxed in their accommodations following the 72-hole event. Blair beat Maxwell Sear of Mercier, Que. on the first playoff hole. Both finished regulation play at 9-under.

“The last two rounds, there were high winds which I haven’t played in a lot lately. They were about 30 kilometres an hour Sunday, gusting to 50 Ks. All in all, I was pretty happy. I played well. Put together some good shots and fought for par all day.”

Bulmer, a teaching pro at Predator Ridge for the past eight years who just turned 30, wants to keep progressing on the pro circuit.

He had plans to go to the European Tour’s qualifying school this fall, but COVID cancelled that. So he’ll play as many Mackenzie Tour events as possible, looking to secure a tour spot for 2022.

“It’s a really good tour,” said Bulmer, a native of Saskatoon. “We have these events at some great courses, and you’re competing against top competition.”

Bulmer and Blair were playing a practice round Monday, Aug. 30, at the Brudenell River Golf and Country Club about 20 minutes down the road from Cardigan in preparation for the Mackenzie Tour’s Brudenell River Classic, which starts Tuesday morning.

Also in the field are Vernon’s Matthew Kreutz and Kelowna’s Cole Wilson. Both missed the cut at the PEI Open.

Wilson, a former hockey goalie with the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s North Okanagan Knights in Armstrong, shot 77-75 to finish at 8-over-par 152, missing the 36-hole cut by four shots.

Kreutz had rounds of 74 and 79 to finish at 9-over-par 153, five shots from making the cut.

