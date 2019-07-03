Vernon pro sinks hole in one in support of ALS

Three local professionals teed up more than 400 holes of golf, including a hole in one, in support of ALS recently.

Up at The Rise, Mike Van Horne and Chad Scott started their Golfathon at 5 a.m. on June 24. During round four, Van Horne scored a hole in one. Throughout the day the duo played a total of 216 holes, with a collective score of 871. They ended their day at 6:30 p.m. with five eagles and 39 birdies.

“This is our first time doing [a Golfathon] at The Rise,” said Van Horne, PGA of BC Golf Professional and Golf Operations Manager at The Rise Golf Course. “Personally, I have done it four other times at different locations. It’s for a great cause, and we enjoy doing it. Any support we can offer to help the ALS Society of B.C., we will.”

Over at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, Addison Lovsin hosted his one man Golfathon from 4:35 a.m. to 9:05 p.m. Throughout the day he golfed a total of 234 holes, which included seven eagles and 40 birdies.

“I’m happy to support a great cause,” said Lovsin, PGA of Canada Member and Assistant Professional at Spallumcheen. “It was very fun. The members were very supportive, and for some of the rounds I had a few competitive matches with the staff.”

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

