Addison Lovsin golfed 234 holes during his one-man Golfathon for ALS at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon pro sinks hole in one in support of ALS

The Rise golf manager Mike Van Horne scores for Golfathon for ALS

Three local professionals teed up more than 400 holes of golf, including a hole in one, in support of ALS recently.

Up at The Rise, Mike Van Horne and Chad Scott started their Golfathon at 5 a.m. on June 24. During round four, Van Horne scored a hole in one. Throughout the day the duo played a total of 216 holes, with a collective score of 871. They ended their day at 6:30 p.m. with five eagles and 39 birdies.

See: Vernon courses swing in support for ALS

“This is our first time doing [a Golfathon] at The Rise,” said Van Horne, PGA of BC Golf Professional and Golf Operations Manager at The Rise Golf Course. “Personally, I have done it four other times at different locations. It’s for a great cause, and we enjoy doing it. Any support we can offer to help the ALS Society of B.C., we will.”

Over at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club, Addison Lovsin hosted his one man Golfathon from 4:35 a.m. to 9:05 p.m. Throughout the day he golfed a total of 234 holes, which included seven eagles and 40 birdies.

“I’m happy to support a great cause,” said Lovsin, PGA of Canada Member and Assistant Professional at Spallumcheen. “It was very fun. The members were very supportive, and for some of the rounds I had a few competitive matches with the staff.”

See: Lovsin lasts 14 rounds in Golfathon

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Mike Van Horne scored a hole in one during the Golfathon for ALS at The Rise on June 24. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Okanagan city added as second host for BCHL’s annual Showcase event

Just Posted

Appliance giant suing couple with Vernon, Kelowna ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

Vernon businesswomen gain momentum

Funding granted to host new business accelerator program for women entrepreneurs until 2022

Vernon-raised duo stand up for Kidsport

Kristin Postill and Brittney Page will be stand up paddleboarding the length of Kalamalka Lake to raise money for the Okanagan KidSport chapters

New Okanagan highway maintenance contractor fails to meet sweeping targets

Acciona failed to meet targets for several reasons, including not having full equipment fleet

Vernon RCMP respond to 240 calls over long weekend

Police say weekend went successful with little to no major issues

In photos and video: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

B.C. father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Victoria man on trial in Vancouver for deaths of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6,

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Federal government commits $82 million to Highway 1 improvements in Shuswap

Four-laning, bridge replacement in Tappen share in $185 million announced for B.C. infrastructure

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

High gas prices: Most suppliers won’t release profit margin details for B.C. inquiry

Premier John Horgan ordered probe as price of gas climbed above $1.70 a litre in mid-May

Vancouver Island father acquitted in baby girl’s death

Warren Baader not guilty of manslaughter in 2016 death of daughter, Molly, in Port Alberni court

Event paired wines and steam train in Summerland

Grand Sommelier Express was organized by Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive

Graffiti on Greater Victoria trail sends pointed message to cyclists

Photos shared to Facebook spark cyclist, motorist debate

Most Read