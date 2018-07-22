Vernon product earns brass at BC Games

Senna Entner already claimed two bronze, one silver in 2018 BC Summer Games action

The Entners of Vernon are earning top honours in 2018 BC Summer Games action.

Senna Entner qualified a week ago to be in the swim competition and has already claimed two bronze and one silver.

BC Summer Games spokespeople said that mom Shelby and dad Ryan are proud of Senna’s performance at her first BC Summer Games.

She suffered a stroke at birth, “but that doesn’t slow this young lady down a bit,” a BC Summer Games spokesperson said.

“Her fellow competitors are going to have to really work to keep up with Senna.”

