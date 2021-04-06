Vernon’s Ben King of the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels, centre, is having a solid season playing in the Red Deer pod. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate photo)

Vernon’s Ben King of the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels, centre, is having a solid season playing in the Red Deer pod. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate photo)

Vernon product playing with cause for Rebels

Ben King having solid season in Western Hockey League pod in Red Deer

With time at a surplus as the Red Deer Rebels continue to live at the Westerner Park Centrium, Ben King has discovered a new talent.

The impact Rebels centre, like many of his teammates, is finding his days occupied by the ping pong table inside the team’s bubble.

“I’m big into it,” King said.

“I wouldn’t say I was bad when I first came, but I never really played. Now, I’ve played a lot of games in here, so I’ve gotten pretty good.”

King, 18, is a de facto leader on this year’s club, both because he wears a letter and has played 125 games across three WHL seasons.

The Vernon native is hoping his impact on and off the ice will be a big part of the Rebels’ 24-game shortened season.

“I got here and I just wanted to be the man that was leaned on. The guy that can win games for teams and win it for the guys and also play hard in the D-zone,” said King, who was a first-round, 13th overall pick in the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft by the Swift Current Broncos.

“I think I had a good start to the year and I just want to keep going and get better as we go.”

Although he wasn’t selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, King knows if he plays a big role this season, he might be able to open some eyes about his potential to play at the next level. So far, he has three goals and six points in nine games.

“With the low number of games, you just want to play your heart out every game,” said King, who scored 16 times and added 22 assists in 46 games with Red Deer last season.

“Just compete and make something happen every game and play your best. You just keep building on every game. There’s only 14 left, you gotta make it happen now.”

King missed the Rebels’ last two contests against the Edmonton Oil Kings with an upper-body ailment and especially in a shortened season, it was hard to sit out.

With two weeks off, he’s had plenty of time to recover and the team has had a chance to reset for the final 14 games of the year. They visited Brent Sutter’s farm where a few players took on some ranching duties, as well as a visit to The Dome Red Deer for some soccer and baseball action.

“It was a long time off after playing every weekend. I think the group really needed it to recover, we had a couple of injuries and they’re all healed up. Everybody is back and at it,” King said.

“We had a couple days off, we went to Brent’s farm and stuff, nice to go outside. (At the rink) a lot of ping pong, board games and just hanging out… it was good, flew by faster than I thought it would.”

King had an assist in his return to action Monday, April 5, a 6-1 loss to Edmonton. The Rebels are 2-9-2 and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference Wild Card pod.

Coldstream’s Jace Weir is in his rookie season with the Rebels. He picked up his first WHL goal Saturday, April 3, in a 5-1 loss to the Oil Kings. Weir has one goal and two assists in 13 games.

READ MORE: Vernon player part of Western Hockey League deal

READ MORE: Coldstream defenceman warrants U17 camp call

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local SportsWHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL expresses concern about Canucks’ COVID-19 protocol situation
Next story
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

Just Posted

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

After being open only two weeks, the MATCH eateries in Okanagan had to adhere to the new indoor dining restrictions. But their patios are still open. (Facebook)
Okanagan MATCH Eateries hope to keep patios open, staff working amid restrictions

New restrictions on indoor dining came in less than two weeks after re-opening

A black-tie dinner was held at Parkwood Retirement Resort March 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Black tie event a hit at Vernon retirement resort

First formal event with COVID regulations in place to become annual event after wild success

Vernon’s Ben King of the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels, centre, is having a solid season playing in the Red Deer pod. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate photo)
Vernon product playing with cause for Rebels

Ben King having solid season in Western Hockey League pod in Red Deer

Revolutionary Love, a film showcasing youths response to vandalims of the rainbow crosswalk in Coldstream, has been chosen for the Reel 2 Reel International Film Festival for Youth, which is online April 13-24. (Revolutionary Love image)
Vernon youth take stance against LGBTQ2+ crosswalk vandalism in film

Reel 2 Reel International Film Festival for Youth features two local productions

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

“Penticton-Opoly,” a new Monopoly-based board game by Canadian company Outset Media, will be available for purchase Apri 12, 2021. (Contributed)
‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

(Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing in death of Princeton man

Incident occurred March 13, 2021

Dog feces was thrown in front of Penticton’s Compass House homeless shelter Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Suzie Green / Facebook)
Man angrily spreads feces in front of Penticton homeless shelter

Alleged culprit said he’s ‘just sick of the homeless people,’ says witness

A homeless camp is pictured in Strathcona Park close to the downtown core of Vancouver on March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C., Vancouver and park board reach deal to end Strathcona Park encampment

The province has promised to provide housing by April 30

Most Read