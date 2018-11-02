Vernon Pubmasters Dart League stats

Vernon Pubmaster Dart League weekly stats:
A Division Standings
Green Pistoleros……………………8 points in 85 games
Eagles Bud Knights………………..8 points in 83 games
Eagles Projectile Dysfunction…6 points in 76 games
Alexanders Predators…………….6 points in 69 games
Wing Nutz…………………………….4 points in 36 games
ANAF Dilligads……………………..4 points in 23 games.
HIGH SCORE
Johnny Correia 177
Dalton Desmarais 177
Rita File 140
HIGH OUTS
Brock French 130
File 59
BULL FINISH
French 130
Greg Clark 80
Chris LeDrew 50
180s
Desmarais x2
B Division Standings
Elks YS Joes……………………8 points in 81 games
Elks D’Bratz……………………7 points in 65 games
Alexanders Mafia…………….6 points in 64 games
TND Bullshooters……………6 points in 58 games
Eagles Straight Shooters…..4 points in 59 games
Paralyzers ………………………4 points in 45 games
HIGH SCORE
Daryl Sochan 140
Kevin Desmarais 140
Shaun Archibald 140
Kris Furmanek 140
Jessica Polson 140
C Division Standings
Netty’s Green Crew………………..8 points in 71 games
Don Cherry Pits…………………….7 points in 71 games
Dart Farts…………………………….6 points in 67 games
Kicking Eagles………………………6 points in 55 games
TND Spitfires………………………..5 points in 54 games
Eagles In Flight……………………..5 points in 54 games
HIGH SCORES
Ian Gibson 174
Diane Polson 138
HIGH OUTS
Brian Sutch 106
Tracy Wood 68
BULL FINISH
106