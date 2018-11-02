Vernon Pubmasters Dart League stats

Pistoleros, Bud Knights top A Division

Vernon Pubmaster Dart League weekly stats:

A Division Standings

Green Pistoleros……………………8 points in 85 games

Eagles Bud Knights………………..8 points in 83 games

Eagles Projectile Dysfunction…6 points in 76 games

Alexanders Predators…………….6 points in 69 games

Wing Nutz…………………………….4 points in 36 games

ANAF Dilligads……………………..4 points in 23 games.

HIGH SCORE

Johnny Correia 177

Dalton Desmarais 177

Rita File 140

HIGH OUTS

Brock French 130

File 59

BULL FINISH

French 130

Greg Clark 80

Chris LeDrew 50

180s

Desmarais x2

B Division Standings

Elks YS Joes……………………8 points in 81 games

Elks D’Bratz……………………7 points in 65 games

Alexanders Mafia…………….6 points in 64 games

TND Bullshooters……………6 points in 58 games

Eagles Straight Shooters…..4 points in 59 games

Paralyzers ………………………4 points in 45 games

HIGH SCORE

Daryl Sochan 140

Kevin Desmarais 140

Shaun Archibald 140

Kris Furmanek 140

Jessica Polson 140

C Division Standings

Netty’s Green Crew………………..8 points in 71 games

Don Cherry Pits…………………….7 points in 71 games

Dart Farts…………………………….6 points in 67 games

Kicking Eagles………………………6 points in 55 games

TND Spitfires………………………..5 points in 54 games

Eagles In Flight……………………..5 points in 54 games

HIGH SCORES

Ian Gibson 174

Diane Polson 138

HIGH OUTS

Brian Sutch 106

Tracy Wood 68

BULL FINISH

106

