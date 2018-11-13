Vernon rep hockey roundup

Vernon’s Geotech Drilling finished second in the Bantam Rep Tier 3 Winfield Tournament over the weekend. (Submitted Photo)

Vernon’s Geotech Drilling finished second behind the host team during the Winfield Tournament over the weekend.

“In the gold medal game they just didn’t have enough gas left in the tank,” reports Kelly MacKenzie. “The Winfield Bruins with their fresh legs were just too much for the Vipers and they capitalized winning the match 7-1 (with the Vipers only goal coming from Jack Laventure).”

But Vernon started strong in the tourney.

The Bantam Tier 3 Vipers won both their games Friday. First against Summerland (redemption for last weekend) with a score of 4-3. Jonathan Reynolds scored two and got an assist. AP player Scott Hoffman added one goal and two assists. The final goal came from Jayden Atwood.

In the second game they beat the Spokane Chiefs in a score of 5-3 in a game they were trailing 3-2. Scott Hoffman tied up the game for the team and the go-ahead goal came from Reilly Beer on his birthday. Other goal scorers for that game included Garrin Best, Jack Laventure and Marek Toews.

On Saturday the Vipers lost both their games.

First against Winfield in a score of 8-4, and then against Merritt in a score of 8-1.

They finished off round-robin play in the third position, where second place Merritt and third had to play Sunday morning to advance to the 1st place team (Winfield) who received a bye straight to the final game.

They ended up beating Merritt to advance to the gold medal game with a score 4-3. Logan Killingbeck opened up the scoring for the team, Ben Gillick got the next goal and Trey Schober on defence solidified the win with two goals.

The Sun Valley Source For Sports Bantam Vipers came home with a silver medal on Monday afternoon after grinding out five hard-fought games in less than three days at the West Kelowna Tier 2 Johnathan Neitsch Memorial Hockey Tournament this past weekend.

The boys started strong on Saturday afternoon with a convincing 8-1 win over Vancouver. Eric Pastro had the hat trick while Bennett Kuhnlein was 2 and 1, Kyle Wheeler 1 and 3, Cash Anderson 1 and 1, Nick Noren 1 and 1, additional assists were picked up by Brayden Schwaerzle, Benjamin Ramsey, Tyler Burke, and Ryder DeNys. Matthew Kuhnlien picked up the win in net.

The boys battled hard later that evening against a large and physical Calgary team and despite some sustained pressure could not solve the Calgary netminder until five minutes into the third when Cash Anderson scored the Vipers lone goal in a 4-1 loss. Colton Fleming and Noren had the assists while Austin Seibel battled hard in goal.

Sunday’s lone game saw the Vipers dismantle the host West Kelowna Warriors 10-3. The game was close until late in the second when the Vipers began to pull away and proceeded to score five unanswered third-period goals. Kuhnlein had the hat trick along with a couple of assists and it was Noren 2 and 1, Danny McLennan with a pair of goals, Pastro 1 and 1, Anderson 1 and 1, Gordon Squires 1 and 1, Riley Cormier with a goal and a pair of assists to De Nys. Kuhnein was strong between the pipes.

Monday mornings semi-final against Port Moody was a back and forth battle that saw the Vipers emerge victorious scoring the go-ahead goal with 36 seconds left in the game to secure a 6-5 win and punch their ticket to the final. Anderson had the hat trick while Kuhnlein was 2 and 1, Noren 1 and 1, while Brayden Schmiegelt pocketed four assists. Additional assists went to Schwaerzle and Pastro. Austin Seibel backstopped the team to the final.

The afternoon final saw a rematch between the Vipers and host West Kelowna Warriors. Again despite some early sustained pressure, the Vipers found it difficult to score and were down 2-0 after the first period. McLennan put the Vipers within one early in the second with a wicked backhand on a feed from Pastro, but the Warriors restored the 2 goal lead minutes later. Down 4-1 late in the third, it was Fleming scoring on the rush with a low hard shot but in the end, the Vipers had to settle for a silver medal in the 4-2 loss. Matthew Kuhnein was strong and battled hard in the net.

Penticton slaughters Vernon AA PeeWees

Vernon swallowed a tough defeat at the Priest Valley Arena Saturday.

Penticton’s tier 2 team won 14-1 against the Tier 1 Vipers.

Hudson Kibblewhite, fresh off an injury and playing his first league game back, was the lone goal scorer. The Vernon team had nine penalties, versus two for Penticton.

“We were down two D-men and one forward,” reports Kailea Kibblewhite.

In Atom Development play, Vernon’s rec team lost 3-6 to Summerland while at home.

Tyler Lewis scored the first goal, followed by two goals from Shanahan Gare. The home team also picked up seven penalties, versus four for their opponents.

Tier 2 midget action at the Kelowna Captial News Centre Sunday saw Vernon tie 2-2 with the Rockets.

Vipers Spencer Vaughan and Damon White scored while the team had 11 penalties, versus seven for Kelowna.

Vernon maintains Penthouse in Kamloops

The Tier 3 Vipers took a road trip to the Tournament Capital on Saturday and beat the Kamloops Blazers 8-3 to maintain the Penthouse in the OMAHA Tier 3 division.

The Vipers opened the scoring with Dylan Salling who also replied with three helpers. Captain Mark Johnson with two goals helped to lead his team to victory. Defenceman Hannah Robertson scored her first goal of the season and tallied a helper as well. Single goals came from Tage Nanji, Sam Levesque, Logan Andrew and Lyndon Carleton. Maddy Fick with two helpers and Hudson Restiaux, Oliver Murray and Kohen Pounder with single assists. Shots were 31-21 in favour of the Snakes with Kohen Molde going the distance in net. The Blazers took eight minor penalties with three being converted to power-play goals and the Vipers Penalty Kill was 100 per cent.

Junior Vipers bring home gold

The Vernon Atom Tier 1 Jr. Vipers collected gold at the Chase Broncos Peewee Rep Tourney in Chase on the weekend.

Vernon was unbeaten on the weekend over Chase, Cowichan Valley twice and winning 6-2 over the Vernon Peewee rep D Vipers in the final.

Game MVP’s were Ollie Reid x2, Goalie Calder Barry and Luke Tumber.

Ollie Reid led the Jr. Vipers in scoring with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points.

Axel Houle racked up eight goals and six assists for 14 points.

Jack Saxton had six goals and seven assists for 13 points.

Mathis Paul had six goals and one assist.

“Our kids played the right way, we moved the puck well and created lots of odd man opportunities,” said Head Coach Ryan Reid. “Our d was solid all weekend long, Noah Frick was a real leader for us back there.

“We were certainly overmatched in the size department, but it helped us to play a consistent team game.”



