Vernon rhythmic gymnast captures Indigenous Premier’s Award

A Vernon rhythmic gymnast is among a half-dozen recipients of the prestigious 2021 Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

Mishra Cameron, 15, from the Okanagan Indian Band, was announced as an Interior regional recipient by I-SPARC (Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council).

“I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me in everything I do, especially gymnastics,” said Cameron. “I’d like to thank my amazing coaches who push me and my teammates to do their best every day. My teammates have also made a huge impact on my life.”

Also announced as Interior regional winners were:

• Brock Tomlinson, 19, swimming, Fernie, Métis Nation British Columbia;

• Darius Sam, 21, endurance running, Lower Nicola, Neskonlith;

• Keanu Manuel, 14, athletics and snowboarding, Merritt, Upper Nicola Band;

• Raine Celesta-Camille, 17, baseball and snowboarding, Barriere, Simpcw First Nation;

• Vanessa Michel, 17, high school rodeo, Cache Creek, Upper Nicola Band.

Due to the pandemic, the regional awards celebrations are not being held in person this year. As a way of honouring this year’s recipients, I·SPARC has produced a series of commemorative videos highlighting each of the region’s athletes to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

I·SPARC, in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, launched the regional nomination process in 2021, receiving nominations from each of I·SPARC’s six regions (Fraser, Interior, Northeast, Northwest, Vancouver Coastal, and Vancouver Island).

Applications were open to Indigenous youth athletes 25 years and younger who compete in performance sport and demonstrate a commitment to their education, culture, and promoting healthy and active lifestyles.

I·SPARC announced the 29 regional recipients of the Premier’s Awards for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport, by region. These regional recipients automatically serve as nominees for the Provincial Premier’s Awards, which will be announced later this year.

