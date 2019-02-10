Vernon Ice Breaker skater Willow White looks for the ring in league action against Westside. (Photo submitted)

Vernon ringette teams victorious

Four squads tune up for major tournament in Kelowna

Willow White had the Westside opponents feeling blue.

White scored her first hat trick of the season to help the Vernon U10 Ice Breakers beat the hosts 16-1 in recent Thompson Okanagan Ringette League play at West Kelowna’s Royal LePage Arena.

Fiona Penner, Ezra Toplov and Shenna Phelans each had hat tricks, Danika Vienneau dialed in a deuce while single goals went to Kaylee Mellors and Sienna Vanderlinde. Tanner Jackson gave up just the one goal in the Ice Breakers’ net.

Rhea O’Brien and Erica Williamson outmaneuvered the competition, Jordyn Torrens, Morgan Sindlinger and Reese Bailey did a great job intercepting passes and keeping the pressure on.

The Ice Breakers take part in the annual Kelowna Ringette Sweetheart tournament this weekend.

RELATED: Vernon ringette team tops in Calgary

Also taking part in the Sweetheart event is the Vernon Voltage U14 squad, which warmed up for the event by rallying from 2-0 down for a 6-4 win over the Kelowna Kryptonite.

Lauren Cook and Sam Shaw each scored twice for the Voltage while single markers went to Sierra Fernley and Brianna Visser. Alecia Hughes picked up the win in goal.

In U12 action the Vernon Thunder doubled their city rivals, the Vernon Lightning, 6-3 in a tuneup for the Sweetheart tourney.

Poppy O’Brien had a hat trick and one assist for the Thunder. Hannah Connolly and Kiera Braddick had 1+1 with Makenna Pilon rounding out the scoring. Deelah Arnold had two helpers and played a strong game on defence while Jasmine Lemke and Emily Loose each had an assist.

For the Lightning, Lucia Manton and Avery Smith had 1+1, Kate Holmes had the other goal while Cali Fossum added an assist. Ebony Patrick took the win in net, Kassidy Peterson was in net for the Lightning.

In three games this season, each team has a win and a loss, and the other game was a draw.


