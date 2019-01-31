UPDATED: Jim Cotter of Vernon into playoffs at B.C. curling finals

Jim Cotter is 3-0 in Quesnel; Kim Slattery of Vernon drops to 1-3 at B.C. women’s finals

Vernon’s Jim Cotter rink has secured a playoff spot at the 12-team B.C. men’s curling championships in Quesnel.

Cotter, Steve Laycock, Tyrel Griffith and Rick Sawatsky captured the A event qualifier Thursday morning, defeating Jason Montgomery of Victoria 7-5. The Vernon rink scored deuces with hammer in the second, fifth and ninth ends, and ran Montgomery out of rocks in the 10th to go to 3-0. The teams traded single points in the sixth and seventh ends.

The deuce in nine snapped a 5-5 tie for Cotter.

The loss drops Montgomery (2-1) into the B event. Qualifiers from A, B, and two from the C event advance to the page playoff system.

Cotter, who, along with Sawatsky is seeking an eighth provincial championship, improved to 2-0 Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Dean Joanisse of Maple Ridge.

Montgomery advanced to the A final by beating newly crowned Canadian junior men’s champion Tyler Tardi of Langley 7-4. Tardi and his third, Sterling Middleton, became the first curlers in Canadian junior history to win three straight national championships.

Cotter will play the B event win Saturday morning in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the championship game. The loser will play the winner of the two C event qualifiers matchup.

At the eight-team B.C. women’s championship, also being played in Quesnel, Vernon’s Kim Slattery fell to 1-3 Thursday with her third straight defeat, a 7-5 setback to Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver.

Hudyma (2-2) scored the final three points in the ninth and 10th ends, including a deuce with hammer in the ninth to take a 6-5 lead.

Slattery, supported by teammates Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones and Morgayne Eby, lost her only game Wednesday, falling 6-5 to Corryn Brown of Kamloops.

Down 5-1 at the five-end break, Slattery got back into the match with a single point in six and a steal of one in seven to cut the lead to 5-3. Brown picked up one in eight for a 6-3 lead, and held Slattery to single points in nine and 10.

Slattery faces defending champion Kesa Van Osch of Nanaimo (1-3) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Abbotsford’s Sarah Wark entered play Thursday atop the standings at 3-1. Three rinks were tied for second at 2-1.

The top four teams after the round-robin advance to the page playoff system.



