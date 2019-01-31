UPDATED: Jim Cotter of Vernon into playoffs at B.C. curling finals

Jim Cotter is 3-0 in Quesnel; Kim Slattery of Vernon drops to 1-3 at B.C. women’s finals

Vernon’s Jim Cotter rink has secured a playoff spot at the 12-team B.C. men’s curling championships in Quesnel.

Cotter, Steve Laycock, Tyrel Griffith and Rick Sawatsky captured the A event qualifier Thursday morning, defeating Jason Montgomery of Victoria 7-5. The Vernon rink scored deuces with hammer in the second, fifth and ninth ends, and ran Montgomery out of rocks in the 10th to go to 3-0. The teams traded single points in the sixth and seventh ends.

The deuce in nine snapped a 5-5 tie for Cotter.

The loss drops Montgomery (2-1) into the B event. Qualifiers from A, B, and two from the C event advance to the page playoff system.

Cotter, who, along with Sawatsky is seeking an eighth provincial championship, improved to 2-0 Wednesday with a 4-2 win over Dean Joanisse of Maple Ridge.

Montgomery advanced to the A final by beating newly crowned Canadian junior men’s champion Tyler Tardi of Langley 7-4. Tardi and his third, Sterling Middleton, became the first curlers in Canadian junior history to win three straight national championships.

Cotter will play the B event win Saturday morning in a semifinal, with the winner advancing to the championship game. The loser will play the winner of the two C event qualifiers matchup.

RELATED: Vernon rink collects curling win

At the eight-team B.C. women’s championship, also being played in Quesnel, Vernon’s Kim Slattery fell to 1-3 Thursday with her third straight defeat, a 7-5 setback to Lindsay Hudyma of Vancouver.

Hudyma (2-2) scored the final three points in the ninth and 10th ends, including a deuce with hammer in the ninth to take a 6-5 lead.

Slattery, supported by teammates Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones and Morgayne Eby, lost her only game Wednesday, falling 6-5 to Corryn Brown of Kamloops.

Down 5-1 at the five-end break, Slattery got back into the match with a single point in six and a steal of one in seven to cut the lead to 5-3. Brown picked up one in eight for a 6-3 lead, and held Slattery to single points in nine and 10.

Slattery faces defending champion Kesa Van Osch of Nanaimo (1-3) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Abbotsford’s Sarah Wark entered play Thursday atop the standings at 3-1. Three rinks were tied for second at 2-1.

The top four teams after the round-robin advance to the page playoff system.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Vernon senior lacrosse team revived
Next story
Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Just Posted

Anonymous $770k gift for Vernon hospital foundation

Largest gift for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Vernon skiers blaze down course

SilverStar Mountain Resort and Vernon Ski Club hosts speed camp races, resulting in great efforts

Vernon’s Davison Orchards gets project funding

The government has provided funding for a project at Davison Orchards

At Random: Kim’s Convenience more than just a sitcom

Kim’s Convenience airs on CBC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and is available to stream through CBC Gem

RCMP surround Vernon home after reported assault

Investigators believe the assault was a targeted act and three individuals remain in custody.

Sadok brings taste of Ukraine to Vernon

Vernon Winter Carnival event celebrates with Ukrainian dinner and dance

Surrey RCMP say wounded transit officer did not fire his gun at shooter

Constable Josh Harms has been released from hospital after being shot at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain

Charges considered for B.C. MLA’s former constituency assistant

Unnamed person accused of misappropriating funds from John Martin’s office in Chilliwack

Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

Penticton and Kelowna SPCA caring for the young cats, many facing medical and behavioural issues

Study: Many small kids in U.S. are using too much toothpaste

Fluoride needs to be used carefully, says pediatric dentist

Firefighter says stigma prevented him from seeking counselling after traumatic event

“There’s a stigma and we’re trying to break that down,” said Vancouver firefighter Greg Gauthier

Former BC First Nations chief pleads guilty to assault

Victim said she has had suicidal thoughts and nightmares since the incident

Truck driver in Broncos crash apologizes to families

“I’m so, so, so, so sorry,” Jaskirat Singh Sidhu said to victims’ families

Vernon Vortex speedy in Kamloops

Speed skating club members have great results at annual Coyote Cup meet

Most Read