Vernon rink into win column at BC Senior Curling finals

Vernon Curling Club hosting the province’s top senior curlers; finals set for Sunday at 10 a.m.

Lake Country third Dean Mackney (from left) helps out sweepers Ron McDougall (centre) and Greg Hamilton on Vernon skip Mark Longworth’s draw to the button during Day 2 action at the B.C. Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Vernon Curling Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Two rinks – one on each side – are undefeated after four draws at the B.C. Senior Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships at the Vernon Curling Club.

Defending B.C. men’s champ Wes Craig’s Duncan/Nanaimo quartet is alone atop the standings at 4-0. Craig defeated Brent Pierce (2-2) of Royal City in New Westminster 7-0 in the morning draw in four ends, then handed Larry Macdonald’s Kelowna/Vancouver foursome (3-1) its first loss with a 6-3, seven-end decision.

Macdonald and Kelowna’s Steve Wright are tied at 3-1 while 2000 men’s Brier and World Champion Pierce is alone in fourth at 2-2.

The remaining rinks in the eight-team field are 1-3, including Vernon’s Mark Longworth, who got into the win column in the morning draw Wednesday with a 5-1 win over Craig Lepine of Langley. Longworth then fell 6-5 to former Vernon junior curler Tom Buchy of Kimberley, who scored a deuce in the final end to pick up the victory.

On the women’s side, Donna Mychaluk’s Royal City/Parksville team is alone at 3-0 in the seven-team field. Mychaluk won her only game of the day in the morning draw, downing four-time champion Penny Shantz of Parksville Defending champion Marilou Richter’s Penticton/Kelowna squad got into the win column Wednesday with a pair of victories, 7-6 over Lisa Deputan of Chilliwack and 6-5 over Leanne Andrews of Maple Ridge.

Richter and Shantz are tied for second at 2-1, Deputan and Marnie Jepsen of Royal City are 2-2. Andrews is 1-3 and Heather Nichol of Castlegar is 0-3.

There are two draws Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and the final draw for both fields is Friday at 9:30 a.m. Top three teams in each division make playoffs though tiebreakers, if needed are scheduled for Friday.

The top team in each draw gets a bye to Sunday’s 10 a.m. finals, and the second- and third-place teams play Saturday at 2 p.m.

The B.C. champs will advance to the Everest Canadian Senior Curling Championships next month in Portage la Prairie, Man.



