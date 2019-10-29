Vernon rink tops Silver Star bonspiel

Kim Slattery’s quartet went undefeated to take the A event of the 26-team competition

Vernon’s Kim Slattery team captured the A event in the Silver Star Ladies bonspiel held over the weekend at the Vernon Curling Club. The team went undefeated through three days of play in the 26-team competition. Slattery, left, skipped and threw lead stones. The other team members are (from left) second Shaina McGivern, third Shiella Cowan, and Alyssa Kyllo, throwing last stones. (Paddy Mac Roibeaird - photo)

Vernon’s Kim Slattery team captured the A event in the Silver Star Ladies bonspiel held over the weekend at the Vernon Curling Club.

The team went undefeated through three days of play in the 26-team competition.

Slattery skipped and threw lead stones. The other team members are second Shaina McGivern, third Shiella Cowan, and Alyssa Kyllo, throwing last stones.

The Heather Kyllo rink from Vernon rink took the B event, and her clubmate Brianne McLean’s team won the C, with Lumby’s Shannon Guenther taking the D event.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.