Morgayne Eby (left) guided her rink to a semifinal berth at the Driving Force Decks International Cashspiel in Abbotsford Sunday. (Black Press - file photo)

Vernon rinks reach Abbotsford Cashspiel playoffs

Jim Cotter and Morgayne Eby among the field taking part at international event

Two Vernon rinks made the playoffs at the Driving Force Decks International Abbotsford Cashspiel.

Morgayne Eby won only once in five games but it was enough to reach the semifinals of the eight-team women’s draw.

Eby, backed by third Randi Ludwar, second Kristina Little and lead Melissa Webster, went 0-3 in the preliminary round. They fell 8-7 to eventual champion Corryn Brown of Kamloops 8-7 in their opening contest, dropped a 6-5 decision to Sara Daniels of Delta and fell 8-6 to Brette Richards of Kelowna.

That put the Eby rink into a quarterfinal match against the winner of the other preliminary pool, Kayte Gyles of New Westminster, who went 3-0. Eby scored an 8-7 victory and advanced to the final four, where the Vernon skip fell 7-4 to Richards.

Brown beat Richards 7-5 in the championship game.

Jim Cotter reached the quarters in the 10-team men’s field.

Backed by third Steve Laycock, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Rick Sawatsky, Cotter went 2-2 to finish in third place in his round-robin pool. The Vernon quartet opened with a 6-4 loss to Sean Geall of New Westminster, and followed that with a 7-5 setback against Jason Montgomery of Victoria.

Cotter, who turned 45 Tuesday, rebounded to dump Rob Dennis of Delta 7-2 and Roger Chan of Vancouver 5-2 to get into a tiebreaker against Dennis, which the Vernon rink won 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals.

They lost 7-4 to eventual champion Yuta Matsumara of Kitami, Japan, who defeated Montgomery 8-1 in just four ends in the championship game.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fulton Maroons stuff Kelowna rivals

Just Posted

Enderby RMT reprimanded, fined for exposing patients’ breasts

Registered massage therapist admits professional misconduct

Vernon Vipers acquire WHL veteran

Dawson Holt joins Snakes from Regina Pats; helped Vancouver Giants reach league final a year ago

Flashback photobooth captures support for Enderby Museum

Fundraiser limited to just four Saturdays – Oct. 19 and 26 and Nov. 2 and 9 – with limited spaces available

Extra week added to Sagmoen trial

Pre-trial conference Tuesday sees trial proper date pushed back to Dec. 2

Vernon Bantam Vipers blank Penticton

Austin Seibel gets shutout and special teams play key role in Vernon’s 3-0 home-ice win

VIDEO: #MeToo leader launches new hashtag to mobilize voters

Tarana Burke hopes to prompt moderators to ask about sexual violence at next debate

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in US after ‘accidentally’ crossing border

Parents travelling with three-month-old reportedly being held in Pennsylvania

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Alberta to join B.C.’s class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

B.C. government claims opioids were falsely marketed as less addictive than other pain meds

Okanagan restaurant adds Canadian top 50 accolade to their menu

Old Vines Restaurant in West Kelowna was named a top restaurant for a date in 2019

VIDEO: Trudeau, Singh posture for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party has been on the rise in recent polls, is campaigning in Toronto

Inner Peace Movement launched in Vernon

Judy Guido presents talks Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express

Why you may want to skip raking leaves this fall

Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) said fallen leaves are vital for native insects and pollinators

Most Read