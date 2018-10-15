FILE — Claire Oordt-Bosman of Vernon Christian School Royals receives the Rotary Most Oustanding Female Athlete of the Year Bannister GM award from Don Hodgin. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Vernon Royals capture Last Spike

Senior girls volleyball tournament in Revelstoke

The Vernon Christian School Royals struck gold at The Last Spike Senior Girls Volleyball Tournament in Revelstoke.

The Royals took the Saturday final in two straight sets (25-16, 25-22) over the No/ 2-ranked A ranked Aberdeen Hall Gryphons of Kelowna.

“The girls played smart and passionate volleyball,” said Vernon head coach Jason Reedyk. “This was our third meeting with the Gryphons and we were excited to finally pick up a win against them after a couple of close battles.”

The Royals went 3-0 in preliminary play Friday, dispatching the host Avalanche 25-10 25-12, the Golden Eagles 25-20 25-19 and outlasting Correlieu Nuggets of Quesnel (2-1) 19-25 25-17 17-16 in a capped set.

On Saturday morning, the Royals lost an early morning match 2-0 (21-25 23-25) to the Gryphons to finish second in their pool.

The Royals stuffed the Salmon Arm Golds 25-9 25-23 in the quarterfinals and then swept the undefeated Rutland Voodoo 2-0 (25-20, 25-21) with constant pressure in the semis.

Spike competition champion Morgann McAmmond raised her level of play in the playoff round to provide some hard-hitting. Twins Meredith and Olivia Pederson found their groove to run some amazing quick hits in the middle. Jackie Webb brought the energy and had some timely tips and hits to propel the Royals to the win.

Consistent passing from Kaitlyn Hofsink, Lisa de Beer and Sarah Nenasheff later in the tournament set up the Royals for success. Hannah Fourie and Lauren Blattler provided timely and well-placed attacks. Isabel Hladych came in to provide some timely passing.

The Royals travel to Surrey this weekend for the Christian Schools tournament.

