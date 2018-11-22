Vernon Royals off to unbeaten start

Vernon Christian School Royals are unbeaten after the opening day of B.C. High School Senior Boys A Volleyball finals in Prince George.

The Royals, seeded No. 2 for the 12-team event, went 3-0 as the preliminary round began Thursday.

The early start time of 8 a.m., 90 minutes before the tournament’s opening ceremony, was no problem for the Royals as they bounced the 11th-seeded Unity Christian Flames of Chilliwack 25-9, 27-25.

The Royals took care of the host No. 9-ranked Cedars Christian Eagles 25-10, 27-25, and completed play Thursday afternoon with a 25-20, 25-19 decision over the sixth-rated St. Andrews VI Sabres of Victoria.

Vernon will finish pool play Friday with two games against the fourth-seeded Bulkley Valley Christian Royals of Smithers and the Fernie Falcons, ranked No. 8.

The No. 1-ranked Centennial Christian Seahawks of Terrace also went 3-0 Thursday, but did drop a set to the fifth-ranked Kelowna Christian Knights.

Playoffs start Friday at 6 p.m. Live streaming of the tournament games can be found here.



