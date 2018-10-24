Vernon Royals post best-ever finish

Liam Remple of the Vernon Royals goes up for a solo block againsy the Surrey Christian Falcons at the B.C. Christian School Senior A Boys Volleyball Championships in Abbotsford. (Photo Submitted)

The Vernon Royals posted their best-ever finish by finishing sixth in the B.C. Christian School Senior A Boys Volleyball Championships last weekend in Abbotsford.

The host Abbotsford Christian Knights outlasted the Royals 2-1 (19-25, 30-28, 15-12 in Saturday playoff action.

Liam Remple had a great game in the middle with 11 kills and seven blocks, while Ben Molitwenik delivered 10 kills at power. Setter Jacob Defeo had 29 assists and four service aces.

Josh Hall and Levi VanderDeen played well defensively all weekend and libero Shaun Huizinga was solid passing in the back row. Remple was given a second-team all-star award.

“The boys played well but need to work on finishing teams off in close matches,” said Royals coach Dwayne Remple, assisted by Chris Bannick. “The offence is rolling along quite well. However, we need to have a little more desperation on team defence if we are going to come out with the victory. It will be the focus of our practices this week.”

The Royals quickly dispatched Duncan Christian Chargers 2-0 (25-6, 25-21) before the Centennial Seahawks of Terrace toppled the Royals 2-1 (25-19, 26-28, 12-15) in the quarterfinal. The Royals bounced back by brushing back the Richmond Christian Eagles 2-1 (25-21, 23-25, 15-13). Molitwenik and Remple both rang up seven kills, while Noah Podolski had five and Braeden McAmmond pocketed three from the middle.

In pool play, the Surrey Christian Eagles shaded Vernon 2-0 (25-20, 25-23), while the Seahawks iced the Royals 2-1 (22-25, 25-22, 16-14). Molitwenik registered seven kills, while Remple and VanderDeen each chipped in with five.

The Royals then stopped the Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley 2-0 (25-22, 25-14) with Molitwenik producing nine kills and Podolski recording six from the right side to go along with four blocks.

