Vernon Christian School Royals discuss strategy at the net Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Vernon Royals roll to volleyball title

14th annual senior boys tournament

The Vernon Christian School Royals rolled over the opposition at their 14th annual Senior Boys Volleyball Tournament.

The Royals won for the second-consecutive year, stopping the Kelowna Christian Knights 2-1 (20-25, 25-11, 15-6) in Saturday’s final.

The Knights came out in the first set determined to turn the tables after being swept by the Royals in pool play and were successful taking the opener 25-20.

It seemed to wake up the Royals as they came out determined to take away the momentum, and did so early with some big kills from Levi VanderDeen on the right side, and middle attacks from Liam Remple. The second set saw the Royals pull away 25-11, with strong serving from Braeden McAmmond and big kills down the line from both Josh Hall and Ben Molitwenik.

The third and final set saw the Royals continue to display their dominance, led by strong defensive play from Shaun Huizinga and a balanced attack from team setter, Jacob Defeo. The Royals sealed the win with serving from McAmmond. Molitwenik, Defeo, and Remple were given all-star selections.

The Royals knocked out the Revelstoke Avalanche 2-0 (25-17, 25-21) in the semifinals.

In pool play, Vernon Christian School iced the Kelowna Christian Knights 2-0 (25-10, 25-17), grounded the Cedars Christian Eagles of Prince George 2-0 (25-13, 25-14), outlasted the Summerland Rockets 2-0 (25-18, 25-19) and disposed of the Revelstoke Avalanche 2-0 (25-20, 25-15).

The Royals took on Revelstoke once again in the semis, defeating them 25-17, 25-21.

Ben Molitwenik bumps the ball up for the host Vernon Christian School Royals Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Vernon Christian School Royals take a break during a time out on Saturday. (Brieanna Charlebois/Morning Star)

Vernon Royals roll to volleyball title

14th annual senior boys tournament

