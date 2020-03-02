Vernon’s Liam McGrath (right) of Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University WolfPack set a personal best in the men’s 3-km cross-country running race at an indoor meet in Kamloops Friday, Feb. 28. (Dave Graham photo)

Vernon runner races to PB at indoor meet

Liam McGrath set third fastest time in men’s 3-km race for TRU at indoor meet in Kamloops

Members of Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cross-country running team set some school records as they competed at the annual Van Ryswyk indoor track meet held at the Tournament Capital Centre in Kamloops.

Calum Carrigan of Kamloops set a new school record of 9 minutes 16 seconds in the three kilometer run on Friday night (Feb 27). Teammate Liam McGrath, a third-year student from Vernon, clocked the third top time in TRU history and had a personal best as he crossed the line in a time of 9:38.

The athletes plan to continue to train towards competing in the BC Club championships in July.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
running

