Jack Screen of Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary crosses the finish line in 19th place at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Running Championship’s Senior Boy’s five-kilometre race Saturday, Nov. 2., in Clearbrook. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

Vernon runners in top-20 at B.C. high school finals

Seaton runners place 19th and 20th in five-kilometre senior boys race in Clearbrook

Two runners from Seaton Secondary cracked the top-20 in the senior boy’s race at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Running Championships in Clearbrook.

Jack Screen was 19th in the field of 260, covering the five-kilometre course in 16 minutes and 55 seconds, four seconds ahead of teammate Torin Andrews, who was 20th.

Jaiveer Tiwana of Surrey’s Fleetwood Park won the race in 15:44.

Brody Wright of Vernon Secondary was 23rd (17:01); Kristian Hove of Seaton placed 97th (18:28); Gage Stoll of Seaton was 106th (18:33) and Ty Bartel of Seaton was 199th in 20:06.

There were no senior girls runners from the Vernon School District in the field of 221. The five-km event was won by Madelyn Bonikowsky of Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary in 17:39.

There was one Vernon School District competitor in the field of 270 senior girls. Isabella Pighin of Fulton Secondary was 34th, covering the four-km course in 25:51.

Four North Okanagan runners took part in the 4-km junior boy’s event which drew a field of 280 runners. Matt Acob of Kalamalka Secondary was 44th in 14:19; Liam Greenan of Vernon Secondary was 72nd in 14:43 and Keegan Heidt of Kal was 90th in 14:57. Ash Brooks of Enderby’s A.L. Fortune Secondary placed 129th in 15:19.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Torin Andrews of Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary holds off Jared De Haan of Langley’s Credo Christian for 20th place at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Running Championship’s Senior Boy’s five-kilometre race Saturday, Nov. 2., in Clearbrook. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

Previous story
Summerland Steam lose twice in weekend hockey action
Next story
Vernon youth bowlers gobble up gift certificates, medals

Just Posted

Lumby finds new doctor

Dr. Moa Sugimoto to begin practice in July 2020

End of an era for Airport Inn, only owner remains

Airport Inn owner Raif Fleihan has put his motel up for sale

Making spirits bright for Vernon seniors

NexusBC program brings festive cheer to low-income seniors who live alone

North Okanagan band packs suspense, humour in locally shot video

West Meadow’s new single, Overthinking It, is available on Apple Music, Spotify

Smile Cookies raise $18K for Vernon hospital

Local Tim Hortons owners donate proceeds of cookie fundraiser to VJH

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

B.C. cop with terminal brain cancer hopes for treatment in the U.S.

Fundraisers planned for Ryan Masales of Abbotsford to cover $200,000 in medical costs

Chilliwack woman struck by train while trying to save man has partial hand amputation

17 months after Julie Callaghan was dubbed a hero she fights for normalcy and against ongoing pain

Poppies signify remembrance and support

BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion speaks on the significance of the poppy

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

UPDATE: RCMP say two individuals found dead in Shuswap residence

Police and BC Coroners Service investigations still in early stages

Most Read