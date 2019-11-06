Vernon runners in top-20 at B.C. high school finals

Seaton runners place 19th and 20th in five-kilometre senior boys race in Clearbrook

Jack Screen of Vernon’s W.L. Seaton Secondary crosses the finish line in 19th place at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Running Championship’s Senior Boy’s five-kilometre race Saturday, Nov. 2., in Clearbrook. (Vid Wadhwani photo)

Two runners from Seaton Secondary cracked the top-20 in the senior boy’s race at the B.C. High School Cross-Country Running Championships in Clearbrook.

Jack Screen was 19th in the field of 260, covering the five-kilometre course in 16 minutes and 55 seconds, four seconds ahead of teammate Torin Andrews, who was 20th.

Jaiveer Tiwana of Surrey’s Fleetwood Park won the race in 15:44.

Brody Wright of Vernon Secondary was 23rd (17:01); Kristian Hove of Seaton placed 97th (18:28); Gage Stoll of Seaton was 106th (18:33) and Ty Bartel of Seaton was 199th in 20:06.

There were no senior girls runners from the Vernon School District in the field of 221. The five-km event was won by Madelyn Bonikowsky of Nelson’s L.V. Rogers Secondary in 17:39.

There was one Vernon School District competitor in the field of 270 senior girls. Isabella Pighin of Fulton Secondary was 34th, covering the four-km course in 25:51.

Four North Okanagan runners took part in the 4-km junior boy’s event which drew a field of 280 runners. Matt Acob of Kalamalka Secondary was 44th in 14:19; Liam Greenan of Vernon Secondary was 72nd in 14:43 and Keegan Heidt of Kal was 90th in 14:57. Ash Brooks of Enderby’s A.L. Fortune Secondary placed 129th in 15:19.

