Fulton Secondary’s senior boys volleyball team is seeking financial support for their season. (Kerry Hutter photo)

Vernon school volleyball team seeks sponsors

Fulton Maroons senior boys ‘marketing businesses with social media platform’

With tournaments lined up throughout the valley, a Vernon volleyball team is hoping the community can help with costs.

The Fulton Maroons senior boys team is looking for sponsorship for the 2022 fall/winter season.

“We’re asking for cash, exposure, anything, really, that can help us out,” said team captain Luca Van de Vosse. “Our team is working with local companies to promote and advertise their name in commission for a sponsor.

“The work our team is doing is really quite something as we’re marketing businesses with social media using all sorts of different platforms.”

The Maroons, aside from playing league games at home and in and around the North Okanagan, are scheduled to take part in tournaments in Oliver, Penticton and Kamloops.

If you’d like to help, please email Van de Vosse at luca.vandevosse@icloud.com. You can also contact head coach Connor Podmorow (cpodmorow@sd22.bc.ca) for more information.

READ MORE: Panthers, Maroons set for Battle of Vernon

READ MORE: Kamloops skip adds Vernon Prestige to impressive resumé


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Pop-up banner image