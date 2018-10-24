Vernon schools bump it up for cancer awareness

Victoria Schneider, left, and captain Maisa Orosz of the Seaton Sonics promote their Block Out Cancer volleyball series night. (Photo Submitted)

They will be making eye-popping kill shots, spikes and stuffs while wearing pink in a special Block Out Cancer volleyball match Tuesday night at Seaton Secondary School.

The host Sonics will battle cross-town rival Kalamalka Lakers in a senior girls exhibition series while raising funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Admission will be by donation with all proceeds from concession and door sales going to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Both teams are having very strong seasons, and are hoping to represent the region at the provincial championships in late November.

The Sonics play in the AAA division, and the Kal Lakers in the AA category and several of the players from each team play together in the local volleyball club.

Sonics head coach Troy Lorenson has eight new players for 2018, and four of his seniors played in the Block Out Cancer match last season.

“We are very excited to host the Lakers,” said Lorensen. “We have raised thousands of dollars over the past few years, originally holding this event at VSS and now Seaton. The crowd last year when we played Fulton was amazing, and we hope to duplicate that energy. It’s for a great cause, the players take a lot of pride in doing it, and we hope the community will come out to support us.”

The evening will also be the final home league match for Seaton Grade 12s Maisa Orosz, Gabby Triggs, Victoria Schneider, Megan Sherwood, Hailey Morris and Jaden Barker.

“Everyone is encouraged to please wear something pink,” said Lorensen. “Doors will open at five o’clock for official warm-up on our centre court.”

Kal’s roster of 12 players has five athletes who will be competing in their last league match before heading into zone and valley championships. Co-captains Sydney Fillion and Madison Fox, as well as Georgia Elliott, Brookelyn Hill and Hannah Miller, are graduating next summer.

Head coach Maria Hansen is assisted by former player Kimberly Finnie (Squair) and John Neilson, a former university player in Saskatchewan.

“Kalamalka is honoured to be included in this match in support of breast cancer awareness,” said Hansen. “We are very excited to be part of an event that connects players and teams to such an important cause above and beyond sport.”

