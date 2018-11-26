Vernon scorches Westside in ringette action

Lightning to play Salmon Arm next weekend

Despite a hot game against the Westside Ice Devils, Vernon Lightning sparked a win at home Sunday.

The 12B ringette saw Vernon leading the scoreboard 11-5 once the dust settled.

See: Vernon ringette action underway Sunday

Scoring for Vernon were Theryn Petty with three goals and one assist, Rory Lang with three goals, Kiera Horton with two goals, Lucia Manton had one goal and five assists, Claire Penner and Kate Holmes each had one goal and one assist, and Abby Mahortoff and Cali Fossum both chipped in with an assist. Kassidy Peterson was in net for the win.

Next weekend the Lightning has a home game against Salmon Arm on Sunday morning at Kal Tire Place.

