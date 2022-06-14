Vernon scores spot in rugby finals, for seventh straight year

The Vernon Jackals are off to the Okanagan Rugby Union (ORU) finals for the seventh consecutive year.

A massive 56-21 win over the Salmon Arm Yeti on Saturday, June 11, clinched first place for the Jackals and a berth straight to the finals.

The rookies were in full control for the Jackals on Saturday as Caleb Haberstock and three other rookies found the try zone (end zone) in the first half.

Jedi Miller also scored a try while the team’s captain, Lewis McKnight, went 8-for-8 in kicks (conversion and penalty). During the bye weeks, McKnight worked on his kicking with his older brother Ross.

The Jackals now have a while to rest up as the finals aren’t until July. They’re waiting to see whether they’ll be facing Salmon Arm or the Penticton Harlequins in the final.

Salmon Arm will be hosting Penticton in the semi-final Saturday, June 18.

Vernon is looking to continue their dominance and win their seventh consecutive ORU title. They’ll host the finals Saturday, July 9 at Graham Park. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

