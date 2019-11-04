Fulton Maroons ball carrier Quaid Willett is stopped by Vernon Panthers defender Liam Reid during Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference play Friday, Nov. 1, at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. Both players were selected to the conference’s all-star teams; Reid was named defensive MVP while Willett was chosen for his play at defensive back. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Vernon Secondary, Fulton dominate football all-star teams

Nine players from VSS chosen to Interior all-star team along with seven from the Maroons

The Vernon Panthers and Fulton Maroons dominated the Interior AA Senior Varsity Football Conference all-star selections.

The reigning B.C. champion and No. 1-ranked Cats had nine players selected,including the MVPs on both sides of the ball, while the Maroons and South Kamloops Titans each had seven players chosen.

The three schools were the only ones to place players on the all-star squads.

VSS quarterback Zack Smith was chosen offensive MVP. Joining him from the Cats are receivers Caden Danbrook and Jonathan Bielski, and offensive linemen Brady Szeman and Daniel Lesik. The only Maroon chosen as an offensive all-star was flex player (receiver-running back) Hayden Catt.

Liam Reid of the Panthers was the defensive MVP, with six members of the Maroons joining the squad including defensive linemen CavinTilbet and Van Kozak, linebackers Dayton Ingenhaag, Ethan Schiman and defensive backs Quaid Willett and Brayden Beckley.

Defensive all-stars from VSS include lineman Jessy Elizondo, linebacker Jaret Cooper and defensive back Trent Charlton.

