Vernon senior sets provincial record at local track meet

Cory Holly Classic at Greater Vernon Athletic Park sees six new records established

Vernon’s Larry Chalmers, 91, set a new B.C. record in the hammer throw at the recent Cory Holly Track and Field Classic at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)

A Vernon nonagenarian put his name into the record books at the fourth annual Cory Holly Track and Field Classic Saturday, Sept. 19, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park.

Larry Chalmers, 91, competing in the Master Men’s Division, set a new B.C. record in the hammer throw with a heave of 19.73 metres.

It was one of six records established at the meet which was held under smoke hazard warnings and had been cancelled from August due to COVID-19.

Myrtle Acton, 87, of Sooke, in the Master Women’s Division, set a World record in the weight throw (9.87 metres) and Canadian mark in the hammer throw (21.49 metres).

Merek Glowacki, 80, of Revelstoke set two Canadian records in the Master Men’s Division, one in the shot put with a distance of 11.63 metres and the other in the throws pentathlon, compiling 4,086 points.

Christine Hinzmann, 57, of Prince George, also a Master Women’s competitor, set a new B.C. record of 9.55 metres in the weight throw, and a new provincial score of 2,632 points in the throws pentathlon.

Cory Holly, 62, the meet director and competitive hammer thrower, said that 25 athletes from across B.C. ranging in age from 13 to 91 took part in the sport they love.

“Thanks very much to all the athletes, staff, volunteers, coaches and officials for helping make this local community event a tremendous success,” said Holly.

