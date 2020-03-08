Vernon senior softball league gears up for new season

New players aged 45+ (women) and 50+ (men) welcome; no experience necessary

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch Tuesday and Thursday Morning League is looking for new players, women and men, and no experience is necessary. (Photo submitted)

Sunday morning’s snowfall notwithstanding, it will soon be ball season in the North Okanagan.

The Vernon and Area Senior Slo-Pitch Tuesday and Thursday Morning League is looking for ladies and men to come out and join the league.

“We have a Co-ed division and a Men’s Competitive Division,” said league president Stephen Feedham. “Ages for ladies is 45 years and older and men’s age is 50 and over. We play from the beginning of May until the end of August, twice a week. This is your chance to come out and get some exercise, have some fun, meet some new people, renew your youth skills as a ball player or try a new sport that you may have always wanted to try for years.”

If you have never played ball before, no problem.

“This is your chance to try something new, no experience necessary,” said Feedham. “We look forward to hearing from you and seeing you on the diamonds.”

For more information, times, fees and any questions you may have, contact Feedham at fysh@shaw.ca or call 778-475-2662.



