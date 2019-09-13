Nanaimo’s Dom Stevens collects his 50,000th PITA registered target at the North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club’s annual Labour Day Trapshoot in Spallumcheen. (Contributed)

Vernon shooter salts away milestone target

Lisa Salt among four to reach career milestones at North Okanagan Labour Day Trapshoot

The North Okanagan Trap and Skeet Club drew more than 70 shooters and beautiful weather to its annual Labour Day Classic Trapshoot.

Competitors participanted in the trapshoot from Western Canada, Alaska and Washington.

Among the weekend highlights saw four shooters hit milestone targets — Dom Stevens from Nanaimo shot his 50,000 PITA registered target, Al Fadden from Abbotsford shot his 50,000, Ron Miller from Kelowna shot 150,000 and Vernon’s Lisa Salt shot her 200,000th registered competition target.

There were 800 targets shot, plus a special fun event on the Sunday of an additional 100 handicap targets called the “Big Kahuna.”

“We had fun shooting in the evenings, and sponsored dinners every night,” said Salt of the weekend event.

Trophy winners included:

EVENT 1, MONASHEE OUTDOOR SINGLES (60 ENTRIES)

AA Class – Brian Hazen 99;

A Class – David Leung 99, winner of c/o over Hugh McWhirter and Barry Driemel;

B Class – Gurjit Gakhal 99, winner of c/o over Lindsay Blackburn;

C Class – Dave Wallace, 98;

D Class – Garth Wilson, 97;

EVENT 2 ART SALT HANDICAP (59 ENTRIES)

Short Yard – Kevin Schmaltz, 95;

Mid Yard – Dan Ellis – 96;

Long Yard – Darryl Webber – 96;

EVENT 3 SALT/FOWLER RE/MAX DOUBLES (52 ENTRIES)

AA Class – Gakhal, 96;

A Class – Kevin Hammel, 95, winner of c/o over Leung;

B Class – Dom Stevens, 93;

C Class – Bob Coleman, 95;

D Class – Deborah Kelly, 86;

READ MORE: Okanagan shooters honour founding members

EVENT 4 AND 5 WHITE FLYER SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIPS (60 ENTRIES)

200 targets combined

Champion – Lisa Salt, 196/200, winner of s/0;

AA Class – Darryl Webber, 196/200;

A Class – Peter Ahrens, 195/200, winner of s/o over Kelly McQuarrie;

B Class – Ted Ginn, 194/200, winner of s/o over Jamie White;

C Class – Al Fadden, 193/200;

D Class – Garth Willson, 191/200;

High Vet – Mike King, 194/200;

High Sr. Vet – Bruce Bell, 194/200;

High Elder – Clare Hebron, 191/200;

High Lady – Jodie Ann Thomson, 191/200;

EVENT 6 MILLER MEDALIST HANDICAP (60 ENTRIES)

Short Yard – Stevens, 94, winner of s/o over Gord Smith;

Mid Yard – Dave Wallace, 94;

Long Yard – Brarry Driemel, 95;

EVENT 7 CLIFF KANE MEMORIAL DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIPS (52 ENTRIES):

Champion: Dwight Smith, 93;

AA Class – Gakhal, 93;

A Class – McQuarrie, 96;

B Class – Stevens, 95;

C Class – Tip Johnson, 94;

D Class – Bill Kacenas, 84, winner of s/o over Chris Willson;

High Vet – Webber, 93;

EVENT 8 CANADIAN TIRE HANDICAP CHAMPIONSHIPS (56 ENTRIES)

Champion – Garth Willson, 99;

Short Yard – Chris Willson, 90;

Mid Yard – Bruce Bell, 94, winner over Les Lamerton;

Long Yard – Luben Izov, 96;

EDWARD JONES HIGH ALL AROUND (EVENTS 4, 5, 7, 8)

Winner – Webber, 378/400;

EDWARD JONES HIGH OVERALL (EVENTS 1 THROUGH 8)

Winner – Webber, 755/800;

HOA BY CLASS

AA Class – Hazen, 750/800;

A Class – Ahrens, 742/800;

B Class – Gakhal, 751/800;

C Class – Fadden, 699/800;

D Class – Garth Willson, 717/800.

