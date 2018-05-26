The Silhouettes are Vernon’s very own synchronized swimming team. (Brieanna Charlebois/Vernon Morning Star)

Vernon Silhouettes showcase routines at annual water show

The annual event is set up to showcase what the squad has been working on.

The Vernon Silhouettes, Vernon’s youth synchronized swimming team, held their annual Waterway show on Saturday at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

The annual event is set up to showcase what the squad has been working on throughout their competitive season.

Three different teams of various girls ages, swimming ability and team size, came out for the event. Echoing cheers could be heard throughout the arena as family and friends applauded the routines.

The Silhouettes train four times a week, showcasing their hard work to the community showed just how hard they worked. Among those who performed were Ashlyn Halford and Mylia Fletcher who recently received a bronze medal at the recent B.C. championships in Victoria.

“Victoria is the best I’ve ever seen them swim,” said coach Katie Hopp. “Apart from today that is.”

After performing their more polished synchronized routines, each member of the competitive squad showed the audience a different maneuver as Hopp answered all the burning questions — the girl’s hair is styled using gelatin and the reason they are facing away from the audience at certain points in the routine is because that’s where the judges are during competitions.

The entire event lasted 30 minutes. A quick timeframe for all the hours that the team puts into training.

“Thanks again for coming out,” said Coach Hopps. “It’s not possible without the support from [the community].”

 

The Silhouettes are Vernon’s very own synchronized swimming team. (Brieanna Charlebois/Vernon Morning Star)

