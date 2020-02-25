Vernon Vortex Speedskating Club member Nate Benn won four medals, including a pair of gold, at the Canadian Youth Long Track Championships in Red Deer. (Photo submitted)

Vernon skater wins double gold at nationals

Speedskater Nate Benn collects four medals at Canadian Youth Long Track finals

Nate Benn is a fan of skating outdoors.

Coming off a BC Long Track Championship win, the Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club member traveled to Red Deer to compete in the Canadian Youth Long Track Competition against the fastest 15-year-olds in Canada.

On a supreme outdoor track, Benn was out for blood.

Right away the first distance was 300 metres. Benn powered past everyone for the gold medal, winning by almost a half-second. Next up was the seven-lap race where, unfortunately, Benn was bumped and fell on a non-call and finished 11th.

READ MORE: Vernon speedskater glides to podium

The next day had Benn’s best distance, the 500m, where he again brought back the gold, winning by a considerable margin. His last event was the 1,500m race, normally a challenge for the sprinter. Benn posted the second-fastest time for the silver medal. His combined points total placed him second overall for his fourth medal of the meet.

While Benn was off earning his hardware, the rest of the Vortex club stayed home and hosted the Okanagan- Interior FUNale.

More than 50 skaters from four to 14 swarmed Kal Tire Place North for the last regional meet of the season. Zolie Ozero fared well, placing first in four of his five distances. Will McDicken finished first in the 1,200m for his age group, while Ralph Rasquinha suffered his first penalty but still had a solid showing posting some new personal best times.

Lauren Miller, in her only competition of the season, posted best times in all her distances, and placed first in her 400m event. Sam McDicken and Charlie McGinty used the meet as a warm-up to the BC Winter Games in Fort St. John, posting some great times. All in all, the meet was a great success and there were many happy, tired skaters that evening.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Los Angeles honours Kobe Bryant and daughter with public memorial

Just Posted

Goose cull a no go in Vernon

Tied vote meant defeat for councillors in favour of the kill program

Vernon skater wins double gold at nationals

Speedskater Nate Benn collects four medals at Canadian Youth Long Track finals

Vernon part of end of internment camp ceremonies

June 2020 marks 100 years since the end of Canada’s first internment camps, including one in Vernon

New Armstrong IPE president has deep roots

Heather King elected at IPE’s recent annual general meeting

Seedy Saturday returning to Vernon

Popular event hosted by Sustainable Environment Network Society set for March 21 at rec centre

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

Alleged racially-motivated vandalism concerns Penticton Chinese community

Chinese community worried fear surrounding COVID-19 coronavirus a cause for discrimination.

Kelowna mayor to request RCMP’s ‘unfounded’ sexual assault report

RCMP said the report was completed over a month ago but have yet to release it or make a statement

Criminality not suspected in Ellison trailer fire death

The body was discovered after crews responded to reports of a house fire

VIDEO: B.C.’s seventh coronavirus patient at home in Fraser Health region

Canada in ‘containment’ as COVID-19 spreads in other countries

Kelowna youth accused of killing 16-year-old released

The young woman was arrested on Feb. 21 and is facing one charge of manslaughter

Interior Health appoints administrator at Summerland Seniors Village

Numerous concerns raised about private seniors care facility

Man arrested following suspicious trailer fire in Kelowna

Reports came in about the fire at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Monday morning

Most Read