Vernon Ski Club rounds up new members

The Vernon Ski Club hosts its always-popular, 10th annual Kal Tire Roundup Saturday, March 9, at SilverStar Mountain Resort. The club looks to attract new young members, aged seven to 11, with fun atmosphere day. (VSC - photo)

The Vernon Ski Club is looking to round up some new young members.

The club hosts its 10th annual Kal Tire Roundup Saturday, March 9, at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The event is an opportunity to introduce young athletes (7-11 year olds) to ski racing in a fun, controlled environment. A variety of events will keep the skiers active throughout the day.

Kal Tire is the event’s main sponsor.

“We are pleased to be able to support community groups that provide healthy, activity-based opportunities for families,” said Kevin Mccarty, Kal Tire’s corporate social responsibility specialist, who will be manning the barbecue at the top of the race venue.

There will be a timed dual slalom where racers will be given the opportunity to race their friends. A speed trap, a very popular event, will give skiers the opportunity to see who really is the fastest. A mini ski-cross course and a practice race course will also be setup.

RELATED: Vernon Ski Club athletes wind ways to podium

The event is open to any young skier looking to experience a fun ski festival type environment. Young shredders should be able to confidently ski a Blue run. No experience or club affiliation is necessary.

The Vernon Ski Club participates in the Nancy Greene Ski League, an introductory ski program that introduces children to ski racing with a focus on fun, skills and friendship.

When contacted, Nancy Greene, 1968 Olympic gold medalist, said: “It is great to see a special event like the Kal Tire Roundup. It is fun for all the kids and great for parents and grandparents to watch.”

For parents and skiers interested in participating contact VSC program director Roger Poole at rodgerpoole@gmail.com or visit the Vernon Ski Club website.


