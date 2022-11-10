Limited spots are available for youth registration with the Vernon Ski Club. (VSC photo)

Vernon Ski Club stoked for season with limited spots open

Youth programs develop skills for ages 8-18

With ski season around the corner, Vernon Ski Club is getting ready for another epic year at SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The alpine ski racing club, founded in 1935, features programming for skiers from U8 through U18, and some spaces remain.

“Currently we have a few spaces left” said program director, Rodger Poole. “We love to see young skiers become great skiers while enjoying a fun team atmosphere”.

U8 and U10 programming is geared towards fun and lots of time on snow learning great skiing techniques. Regardless of whether an athlete moves into the competition phase in later years, time on snow at an early age sets a great foundation for skiing for life.

“At the younger age groups we offer several fun events at SilverStar to encourage skill development and engagement,” said Poole. “We see tremendous improvement throughout the season and have a strong coaching staff to thank for their enthusiasm and love of the sport.”

Early bird registration for U8 and U10 programs ends Nov. 30.

The club is also showing Warren Miller’s 73rd film Daymaker at the Vernon Towne Theatre Dec. 1. Tickets are on sale at Olympia Cycle And Ski.

The film features the nearby Monashee Mountains and a killer storm, showing adaptive backcountry riding like you’ve never seen before. Tickets are $15 (cash only), doors open at 6 p.m. (come early and catch up with your ski pals) and show starts at 7.

More information and contact information can be found at vernonskiclub.ca

