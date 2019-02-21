Vernon Ski Club racer Oliver Young flies down the Dreadnaught Giant Slalom Speed Track at Kimberley Alpine Resort during a recent competition. (Ray Mills-photo)

Vernon ski racers battle frigid conditions

Tough challenging conditions for Vernon Ski Club members at event in Kimberley

The Vernon Ski Club’s U16 race team recently braved frigid temperatures and the challenging Dreadnaught Super-G speed track at Kimberly Alpine Resort.

Veteran Sydney Wilson led the group with a strong showing, cracking the top-10 on both the Saturday and Sunday races in a competitive field of women. Following a tough outing on Saturday, rookie U16 Jamie Robinson managed a strong comeback on Sunday, just missing the top-10, finishing in 11th spot.

“I am very proud of everyone on our team following the last week of competition at Kimberley,” said Vernon U16 head coach Andrew Lambert. “The athletes had to deal with very challenging conditions (especially cold) and a demanding course. I think everyone did their best to rise to the challenge and I think we had some great skiing going on.

“Not everyone got the results they wanted, but they had the experience they needed to grow as people and skiers.”

Results were as follows…

Ladies Super G – Kimberley:

7th – Sydney Wilson; 28th – Jamie Robinson; 33rd – Lauren Clancy;

Mens Super G – Kimberley:

37th – Nolan Williams; 39th – Austin Armanini; 43 – Cameron Bibby-Fox;

Day 2 Ladies Super G – Kimberley:

10th – Sydney Wilson; 11th – Jamie Robinson; 20th – Natasha Jones; 21 – Ella Mills; 30- Lauren Clancy; 47 – Grace Sebulsky;

Day 2 Mens Super G – Kimberley:

22- Oliver Young; 29 – Nolan Williams; 43- Austin Armanini; 52- Cameron Bibby-Fox.

As for some of the club’s younger “Race Cubs” and Race Tigers” athletes, They all crushed the top-10 at the Nancy Green Okanagan Zone Race in Revelstoke.

Leila Nasipayko was the top finisher taking home gold for the ladies in Sunday’s race while Liam Phair also came home with some hardware, taking the bronze in the men’s event.

Ladies Race:

2011 class: 4th – Katya Chernenkoff; 2012 class: 1st – Leila Nasipayko;

Mens Race:

2009 class: 5th – Caleb Shaw; 9th – Jackson Chernenkoff; 2010 class: 3rd – Liam Phair; 4th – Benjeman Lahey; 6th – Elijah Nasipayko.

Stay tuned to the Vernon Ski Club’s up and coming events by checking the club website, www.vernonskiclub.com or Facebook page.

There is a local event happening on March 9 for the younger athletes, as well as a Teck Okanagan Zone GS event coming up on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 23 and 24, for the U12,14 and 16 athletes. Vernon Ski Club will play host to a big Zone Final event on April 6 and 7 at SilverStar as the U12,14 and 16s close off their Okanagan Zone racing for the 2018/19 season.

Please come and cheer on the local speedsters as they are very impressive to watch.


