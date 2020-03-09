SilverStar Mountain Resort director of sales and marketing Ian Jenkins (left) presents $2,000 to Vernon Ski Club members Ella Mills (from left), Jamie Robinson, Lauren Clancy and Oliver Young to help with expenses as the foursome competes this week at the U16 Canadian championships at Sun Peaks near Kamloops. (VSC photo)

Vernon ski resort boosts club skiers with cash

SilverStar makes financial donation to Vernon Ski Club athletes heading to national championships

They use the hill to train, and now, skiers from the Vernon Ski Club are getting some financial help from SilverStar Mountain Resort.

The resort generously donated $2,000 for VSC athletes Ella Mills, Jamie Robinson, Lauren Clancy and Oliver Young to attend the U16 Canadian Alpine Ski Championships at Sun Peaks Resort near Kamloops.

“SilverStar Mountain is proud to support these young athletes and encourage youth to enjoy the mountain and pursue their athletic goals,” said Ian Jenkins, director of sales, marketing and accommodation at the resort. “We wish them the best of luck in the competition.”

READ MORE: Record four Vernon Ski Club athletes to U16 Nationals

Added Aaron Robinson, VSC president: “I would like to extend a sincere thank you to SilverStar Mountain for helping to make it possible for these athletes to attend this event. I also want to thank all of our other local sponsors.”

VSC U16 parent rep Anne Marie Clancy said the donation is another way in which the mountain has been supportive of club.

“Over the years SilverStar has supported ski racing and our ski club, helping us produce many amazing ski racers,” said Clancy.

The nationals start Monday (March 9) and run until Saturday, March 14.


skiing

