Vernon skier receives Cross Country Canada award

Gerry Brenemen received Volunteer of the Year Award for contributions to Sovereign Lake Nordic Club

Gerry Brenemen has created a volunteer legacy for the sport of skiing both at his previous home in Fort McMurray and now with the Soveriegn Lake Nordic Club. For his efforts, Brenemen will receive the Cross Country Canada Volunteer of the Year award. (Contributed)

A Vernon skier has been awarded the Cross Country Canada (CCC) Volunteer of the Year award.

Gerry Brenemen received the award on June 15 for his contributions to the Sovereign Lake Nordic Club.

According to a news release, Brenemen volunteered at the club for the past four years helping coordinate the masters program.

The coaching program provided leadership to over 200 registered participants of all ski levels last season, up from 65 participants in the first season.

“Gerry’s generosity to share his passion for the sport with others through the years has benefited many students, racers, participants, club members to name a few,” the release said.

Brenemen also served on the board of directors for the club between 2010 and 2014, served as a board liaison for the skill development program, and has volunteered for club events as a race official.

He holds Canadian Association of Nordic Ski Instructors and CCC instructor certifications, and was a competitive skier for 42 years.

A former resident of Fort McMurray, Alta., Brenemen used to commute from his home to his job as a physical education teacher by ski.

Brenemen also developed the Ptarmigan Nordic Ski Club, lodge and trails in Fort McMurray, and served as the president of the club for 10 years.

He was inducted into the Fort McMurray Sport Hall of Fame in 2010.

