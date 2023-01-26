Vernon skiers earn spot at B.C. Games on home mountain

Five Vernon athletes will be on Okanagan team competing in alpine skiing at SilverStar March 23-26

Vernon Ski Club members Olivia Lahey (from left), Charlie Cardew, Robbie Drew, Tanner Carr and Finn Ferguson each qualified in alpine ski racing for the B.C. Winter Games. The quintet will compete on their home mountain, SilverStar Resort, as Greater Vernon will host the Games March 23-26. (Contributed)

Five Vernon Ski Club members have earned the chance to compete in the B.C. Winter Games on their home mountain.

Athletes born in 2008 and 2009 competed at an alpine ski racing qualifying event at Penticton’s Apex Mountain Resort Jan. 21 for 15 spots for the Okanagan zone.

“This is very exciting for the club and the five athletes who qualified,” said Vernon Ski Club president Lauren Carr. “With the Games having been postponed from 2022, they have been anticipating this event for a full year.”

Qualifying for the games are Olivia Lahey, Charlie Cardew, Finn Ferguson, Tanner Carr, and Robbie Drew. They will each compete in the disciplines of slalom, giant slalom and a night dual slalom race.

The events will be held on VSC’s home mountain, SilverStar Mountain Resort.

“The BC Winter Games is a celebration of sport for athletes 12- and 13-years-old and we are excited to be hosting skiers from all areas of the province,” said VSC program director Rodger Poole. “Our team has been working really hard ahead of the qualifying race and we are proud to see such a strong group representing the Vernon Ski Club.”

The B.C. Winter Games in Greater Vernon run March 23 – 26.

