Vernon skiers hit groove

Rane Smith of the Vernon Ski Club has made the B.C. Team U16 team which is at the nationals in Ontario this weekend. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Ski Club athletes have been making their mark at provincial level competitions this past month.

U14 skiers competed in the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops with the club well represented by Jamie Robinson, Ella Mills, Lauren Clancy, Claire Richardson and Oliver Young. Robinson registered an impressive bronze medal in the giant slalom event, while Young also took bronze in GS from a late start number of 52.

U16 athletes competed in the B.C. Teck Open Series at Kimberley Resort. On a challenging track, Rane Smith took the win on Day 1, while teammate Sydney Wilson was able to battle from a start position of 57 for ninth place and earn the most improved award.

On Day 2, Smith climbed the podium again in third place. Both Smith and Robinson have now achieved selection to Team B.C. and are currently at the U16 National Championships which end today in Collingwood, Ont.

Senior athletes competed in the B.C. Cup Series, where they have an opportunity to test their skills against provincial and national team athletes.

In early February, the seniors took to the slopes in Kimberley to compete in the speed events (downhill and super G).

Vernon’s Katrina Van Soest skied with great confidence to take the win in both downhill events and placed second in the Super-G. Younger brother Gerrit, who is a rookie at the senior level, secured 16th position and the most improved award.

Senior athletes then converged on Whistler and Grouse Mountain for the next round of B.C. Cup events. Vernon’s Gavin Donald had a consistent streak of podium results finishing second in the Whistler Super G and third in both Grouse slalom events. Donald advanced to the Nor Am finals in Kimberley.

Andrew Lambert is head coach and program director of the Vernon Ski Club and has coached VSC athletes along with Ian Chernencoff and Rodger Poole for the past seven years.

“We’ve channelled considerable time and energy these past few years on creating a culture of excellence at the club and it is really starting to show,” said Lambert.

“The kids are challenged every day, are able to ski more frequently and train more in the off-season. We put a lot of energy and resources into finding the best coaches for each age group, and I believe we have assembled of the best coaching staff in the province.

“Four years ago, we started an snowsports academy in Vernon which allows the athletes to get academic credit for their commitment to sport, allows them increased flexibility with academics and more time to commit to training. The results in competition are encouraging, but our main goal is that we retain athletes until they are finished high school, they love skiing, not just ski racing, and have some valuable skills which help them succeed as adults.”

Meanwhile, Asher Kuiken (U10), Chase Ferguson (U12) and Kolten Hornhardt (U8) all recorded silver medals in the Nancy Greene zone finals at Silver Star.

Leila Nesipayko rook bronze ahead of Katya Cherrnencoff in U6, while Lilli Brovender finished sixth.

Olivia Lahey was fifth in U10, while Mia Sinclair was ninth in U8.

Olivia Phair ended up ninth and Clara Cox was 10th in U10. Clubs from Kamloops, Penticton, Revelstoke and Kelowna competed.