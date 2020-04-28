Vernon soccer player wins leadership nod

Vernon’s Maddy Laranjo (white shirt) was selected as the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s soccer team’s leadership and community service award winner for 2019-20. (File - photo)

Vernon’s Maddy Laranjo plays a key role as a leader on a young UBC Okanagan Heat women’s Canada U-SPORTS soccer club.

Throw in her volunteer work outside the classroom, and Laranjo was a great choice for the team’s Leadership and Community Service Award.

The honour was handed out virtually in April as the school’s athletic department could not hold its annual year-end sports award banquet because of COVID-19.

Laranjo completed her third season with the Heat, coming back from a year where she red-shirted (took year off from soccer) due to injury. She is studying human kinetics.

The award is given to a player on the team that exemplifies leadership capacity on the pitch, the locker room, the community, or in the classroom.

Laranjo is involved with Motionball, a national non-profit group that empowers young Canadians to be leaders in their communities, raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics through integrated social and sporting events.

She joined the Heat with a strong soccer resumé. Laranjo played four seasons of high school with the Thompson Okanagan Football Club in the BC Soccer Premier League. She was a captain in her final year, named by her coaches and teammates.

Larangjo has also been a part of the Whitecaps Okanagan School Academy in Vernon, and coaches young soccer players.



