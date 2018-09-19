Vernon soccer product earns national award

Vernon’s Connor Glennon of the Simon Fraser University Clan (left) has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s player of the week after scoring four goals and adding two assists in a pair of road victories. (SFU photo)

Just one day after earning his first Great Northwest Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week award, Simon Fraser forward Connor Glennon of Vernon has been named the United Soccer Coaches Divison II Men’s Player of the Week.

Glennon starred in both of the Clan’s matches last week, recording four goals and two assists as his team picked up a pair of road victories. The wins allowed SFU to improve to 6-0-0 on the season.

In a 5-0 win at Mary (North Dakota), the sophomore made good use of his only two shots of the afternoon as both of his strikes found the back of the net. He also assisted on two more of his team’s goals to complete the busy day.

Against Oklahoma Baptist, Glennon added a pair of goals to his tally as Simon Fraser cruised to a 6-0 victory.

Glennon enters the week ranked 16th nationally and first in the GNAC with five goals, matched only in the conference by teammate Matteo Polisi. His 13 points on the season has Glennon slotted at No. 17 in all of Division II.

Simon Fraser, ranked No. 3, played its home opener on Thursday against Montana State Billings.