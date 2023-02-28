Vernon soccer star to join TRU WolfPack

Liam Freathy will be lacing up his cleats for the reigning national champion WolfPack next season

Freathy attended Vernon Secondary School for his high school education, but also trains with the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in Kamloops. (TOFC Facebook)

A standout for the Thompson Okanagan Football Club (TOFC) and graduate of Vernon Secondary School, Liam Freathy will be taking his talents to Kamloops to play post-secondary soccer at Thompson Rivers University.

Having spent the past six years with the TOFC, the 6 foot 1 centre-back will look to bolster a WolfPack team that is coming off winning the national championship.

“I have followed the WolfPack and their successes through my time in the B.C Soccer Premier League (BCPL) with TOFC and while living in the Kamloops region,” said Freathy. “The strength of the coaching and support staff, as well as the high-level facilities and culture of TRU has made this an easy decision to continue my education and soccer career with the WolfPack.”

It was an easy recruitment decision for head coach John Antulov, as he coached Freathy with the Vancouver Whitecaps Academy in Kamloops.

“We’ve seen Liam grow over the last five to six years from when I’ve coached him,” said Antulov. “I’ve really seen him develop and I like how he’s grown on the field both physically and mentally and think he’ll be a really good addition to our program.”

Freathy captained the TOFC 2005 boys team in the BCPL. A stout defender with the ability to move off the ball, his style of play will slide seamlessly into a TRU squad that went on a magical run to the championship last year. The WolfPack defeated fourth ranked McMaster, then top seeded Cape Breton before dispatching the UBC Thunderbirds in the final to lift the trophy on home turf.

