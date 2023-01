Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League hasn’t played since COVID; hopes to resume in 2023

The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League is looking to resume operations in 2023. The league hasn’t played since COVID. (Morning Star - file photo)

A Vernon softball league is looking to play ball again.

The Vernon Men’s Slo-Pitch League hasn’t played since COVID started.

“But we are hoping to have it operating this year,” said longtime league player and spokesperson David Schaefer.

Anyone interested in playing in the league or putting in a team is asked to contact Schaefer at David@dschaefer-law.com, or at 778-943-0922.

