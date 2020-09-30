Vernon softball league thanks organizers

Steve and Yvonne Feedham recognized for guiding Vernon Senior Slow Pitch through COVID

The Vernon and Area Senior Slow Pitch League was able to play in 2020 under strict COVID-19 regulations thanks to the efforts of league organizers Steve and Yvonne Feedham, who were given trophies and a gift card for their work. (Photo submitted)

To show their appreciation for having a league in 2020, members of the Vernon and Area Senior Slow Pitch League paid tribute to organizers Steve and Yvonne Feedham.

The league presented the Feedhams with trophies of appreciation and a gift certificate to Sparkling Hills.

“Steve worked extremely hard with the staff at the City of Vernon to find a solution to permit the league to safely play ball this year through the COVID-19 pandemic,” a league spokesperson said.

“Every player in the league worked hard to play within the new rules. Steve spent countless hours working out details and procedures to make sure we were all safe and enjoyed the season to the max.”



