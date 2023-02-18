Vernon Special Olympics bowlers including assistant coach Krissy Krnasty (back, from left), Erin Murphy, Cheryl Bird, Jamie Potter and Steven Linemayr, with team mascot Jaden Graham (front, left), won team gold at the Special Olympics B.C. Games in Kamloops (teammate Katelyn Oliver is missing from photo). Bird won two individual gold medals while Linemayr added another. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Special Olympics bowlers including assistant coach Krissy Krnasty (back, from left), Erin Murphy, Cheryl Bird, Jamie Potter and Steven Linemayr, with team mascot Jaden Graham (front, left), won team gold at the Special Olympics B.C. Games in Kamloops (teammate Katelyn Oliver is missing from photo). Bird won two individual gold medals while Linemayr added another. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Special Olympians bowl over competition

Five bowlers combine for team gold, three individual gold medals at B.C. Games in Kamloops

Once they got over the butterflies, there was no stopping Vernon’s Special Olympics bowlers.

The quintet of Erin Murphy, Katelyn Oliver, Cheryl Bird, Jamie Potter and Steven Linemayr – coached by Lake Country’s Kathy Cameron, assistant coach Krissy Krnasty of Vernon and Krnasty’s nephew, Jaden Graham as the team’s lucky mascot – won gold in their division at the Special Olympics B.C. Games in Kamloops.

Vernon took top spot in the Blue Division of five-pin bowling with a team total of 3,904 pins. A team from Delta was second at 3,663 and the Cowichan Valley Knockouts from Duncan won bronze with 3,613.

Bird won two individual gold medals, for rolling the women’s highest total scratch score of 880, along with the women’s high scratch single-game score of 192.

Linemayr added individual gold for rolling the men’s high scratch game, rolling a personal best score of 199.

“We are so proud of this team,” said Krnasty prior to a regular Saturday afternoon Vernon Special Olympics bowling session at Lincoln Lanes. “For a lot of the athletes, it was their first time at the Games, so there were plenty of nerves. But our players stepped up their games, they were focused and dedicated, and when they won the gold, you could see how proud they were.”

The North Okanagan was well represented throughout the various competitions in Kamloops.

Danielle Pechet of Vernon returned with three medals from snowshoeing – one gold and two silver – while teammate Mary Adamson added a pair of bronze medals. Janny Jung of Coldstream was an assistant coach with the Okanagan team.

In cross-country skiing, Special Olympics veteran Justin Sigal added a gold and a bronze to his Games collection of medals. He also had a fifth-place finish in one race. Teammate Dominique Borgeaud added a bronze medal, and had a fourth- and fifth-place result. Leslie Sigal was the zone cross-country skiing head coach, assisted by Carol King and Heidi Borgeaud of Vernon.

Grindrod’s Adam Songer helped a Kamloops team win bronze in their division in curling. Steven Schwebbach of Vernon played for the South Okanagan Rockstars, who finished out of the medals.

Laura Murphy of Vernon was an assistant coach in curling.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Special Olympics contingent set for B.C. Games

READ MORE: North Okanagan athletes set to storm PEI for Canada Winter Games

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesLake CountryLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictSpecial OlympicsVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canucks predictably dwindling their way down to season’s end
Next story
UBCO Heat women’s basketball team ousted from Canada West playoffs

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Powell River Kings 6-5 in a shootout Friday night, Feb. 17, 2023. (Vernon Vipers photo)
Back and forth game ends in shootout win for Vernon Vipers over Powell River

Vernon’s Melissa Jacobs of Inspire Kindness Productions,right, with her mom, Phyllis Dyck, is nominated for an Okanagan Screen Award for her documentary Women Lead Through Adversity. A special screening of the film will be held in Vernon Sunday, April 2, at the Towne Theatre, raising money for Inspire Kindness’ Christmas in July event. (Facebook photo)
Special screening of Vernon award-nominated film to raise funds

Retired Vernon businessman Wayne Klippert has rediscovered a love for painting. His current works can be found hanging in the windows of Legacy Photo and Framing on 30th Avenue. (Contributed)
Retired Vernon businessman draws back on painting hobby

Vernon Special Olympics bowlers Cheryl Bird (from left), Jamie Potter, Katelyn Oliver, Steven Linemayr, Erin Murphy, and coach Kathy Cameron celebrate their team gold medal at the Special Olympics B.C. Games in Kamloops. (Contributed)
Vernon Special Olympians bowl over competition