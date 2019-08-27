Vernon street hockey tournament seeks teams

Game On Vernon! is a fundraiser for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Colton Thibault from the team River Rats tries to score a goal on goalie Brian Lambert during the 2018 Game On Vernon! street hockey tournament in the Village Green Hotel parking lot. The 2019 event is being moved to the first Saturday in October, Oct. 5. (Morning Star - file photo)

Moving the event from the heat of summer to the crispness of fall may attract more teams.

The Game On Vernon! Street Hockey Tournament, which raises funds for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS) programs, will run Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at the Village Green Hotel parking lot. The event coincides with the NHL’s kickoff weekend.

“Last year’s exciting event took place in July, when it was plus-35 and a sizzler,” said organizer Peter Kaz of the Green. “This year, to make it more comfortable, we’ve moved it to October.”

The Vernon Kings, champions of the inaugural six-team event who had their names etched on the Labatts Game On Vernon! Cup – which is displayed year round at the hotel’s The Green Pub – are back to defend their title.

Games are three-on-three plus a goalie, and it’s open to men’s, women’s and co-ed teams. Players must be aged 16 and over.

Entry fee is $250 per team, with about five-to-eight players per team. The Village Green Hotel complex has a special rate for out-of-town tourney players (call 250-542-3321 and ask for details and avails, as that weekend will be a busy one so don’t delay).

You can also e-mail specialservices@villagegreenhotel.com for more accommodations and tournament information.

Entry deadline is about 10 days before the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“There’s going to be lots of event tents, prizes, gifts and games,” said Kaz. “There will be media, music, ex -NHLers and a whole lot of fun.”

Sign up sheets and rules/info are available to pick up at the hotel front desk.

“Please don’t delay (in registering), we want to have plenty of time scheduling and set up,” said Kaz.

The hotel’s 27 Street Grille opens at 6:30 a.m. and The Green Pub opens daily at 11 a.m. You can bring the family as kids are allowed in the pub until 7 p.m.

