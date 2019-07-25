Surrey’s Bruce Newton of the Pacific Links Players Club hits his approach to the 10th green during the B.C.Senior and Super Senior Men’s Golf Championships at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Super Senior in B.C. golf title hunt

Brian Wadsworth tied for second in division, six shots behind leader, going into final round

A Vernon golfer is in the mix for a B.C. Super Senior Men’s golf championship.

Brian Wadsworth of the host Vernon Golf and Country Club fired a second round 1-under 71 Wednesday for a 36-hole total of 1-over 146. He’s tied for second in the Super Senior (65+) field with Victoria’s William MacPherson. Both are six shots behind the division leader, Canadian Golf Hall of Famer Doug Roxburgh of Vancouver (-5), who also leads the B.C. Senior Men (55+) field.

Roxburgh, seeking a third straight B.C. Senior Men’s title, and fourth since 2013, fired a second-round 71 for a two-round total of 139. He has a two-shot lead on Jim Shaw of Sooke (71-70) and is three ahead of 2012 winner Sandy Harper of Nanaimo, who fired the low round Wednesday of 3-under 69, and Neil O’leary of Victoria (70-72).

American Paul Houvener of Mill Creek, Wash. rounds out the top-five at 1-under.

READ MORE: Familiar name atop leaderboard at B.C. Senior Men’s Golf finals

The leaders tee off at 2:27 p.m. Thursday in the final round.

Wadsworth is the top North Okanagan golfer after 36 holes. Jim Ryan of Spallumcheen is in the top-20 entering Thursday’s final round sitting at 5-over, tied for 17th. He shot a 1-over 73 Wednesday to go with an opening round 76.

Frank McKenize of Predator Ridge (77-75) sits at +8 going into the final 18 holes. Mark Longworth of Vernon (76-78) and Kelly Steuart (75-79) and Neil Underwood of Predator Ridge (79-75) are at +10; Steve King of the host club, a member of the Zone 2 four-man team, sits at +13 (81-76).

Brian Carpenter of Vernon (85-79) was at +20; Paul Andrews from Predator shot a second-round 81 after opening with 83 and entered played Thursday at +21. Clubmate Al Sheasby (85-81) was at +22; Randy Strang of Spallumcheen (86-81) was at +23, same as clubmate Randy Gott (83-84), both one ahead of Brent Barker of Predator Ridge (86-82, +24).

Tim Boyko of Mabel Lake Golf Club improved on his opening round 93 by eight shots Wednesday, shooting an 85 for a +34 total.

The leaderboard can be found here.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Canadians host zone Peewee baseball finals

Just Posted

Vernon Chamber calls Employer Health Tax into question

The high-level roundtable saw attention and scrutiny directed at the Employer Health Tax on Tuesday

Crossing Vernon intersection like playing Russion Roulette

LETTER: Highway 6 and Pottery Road deserves attention

Thrash Wrestling back in Vernon ring

Table, ladders and chair main event sure to draw crowd to Schubert Centre Friday

Construction of Vernon development to begin this month

The Highlands of East Hill is to be a 20-acre housing development at 901 39th Ave

UPDATE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan no longer burning

The fires sparked Monday evening

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

Kelowna police look for suspect in video of Mini Cooper arson

The video shows an individual lighting an object on fire, which is then tossed inside the parked car

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Update: Alberta man on motorcycle seriously injured in Highway 1 collision in Salmon Arm

Westbound traffic moving slowly, eastbound traffic being rerouted on Highway 97

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Most Read