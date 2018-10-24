The Vernon Kokanee team in the KISU Triple Pentathlon Jamboree in Penticton. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon swimmers go the distance

In Penticton regional meet triple pentathlon

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club had 13 members complete the full KISU Triple Pentathlon Jamboree in Penticton.

The pentathlon comprised of 15 different events with the Vernon swimmers, coached by Karli Bracken and Zac Benn, getting huge club support on the sidelines.

“The Kokanees were a cohesive group on poolside, cheering on teammates in the pool,” said head coach Jason Brockman, assisted by Karli Bracken and Zac Benn. “The main focus of the meet was to execute skills rehearsed in practice sessions and give the athletes a point of reference moving forward on what skills they can improve on in the process of achieving their short-term goals this year.”

Luca Van De Vosse and Kaelyn McIntyre both achieved their first Swim BC provincial times: at the Penticton meet, attended by 47 Kokanee.

“These meets are open to swimmers who are working towards a sub 4:00 minute 200 IM time and help prepare swimmers for the next level of competition,” said Brockman. “Congratulations to Ethan Sholdice, Isla Homer and Addison Orr for making their 200 IM time and are now able to swim in the regional meets.”

The Kokanee host a regional meet Nov. 2-4.

