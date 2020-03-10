Vernon swimmers qualify for Olympic Trials

Trio from Vernon Kokanee Swim Club hit standard qualifying times at B.C. Championships in Victoria

Vernon Kokanee Swim Club members Alexanne Lepage (from left), Ryan Murphy and Ludwig Kaftan swam qualifying times for the upcoming Canadian Swimming Olympic Trials in Toronto. (Photo submitted)

Three Vernon Kokanee swimmers met qualifying standards for the upcoming Olympic Trials.

Alexanne Lepage, Ryan Murphy and Ludwig Kaftan qualified for the trials March 30-April 5 in Toronto with their results at 2020 B.C. Winter Championships in Victoria.

Murphy swam the first standard in the 200-metre backstroke with a personal best time of two minutes 11.37 seconds, winning the bronze medal in the men’s 15 and under division.

Kaftan swam a PB timeof 1:08.02 in the 100m breaststroke, finishing 11th in the B final in the men’s 16 and over.

Lepage swam a personal best in the 400m individual medley in 5:07.37, winning bronze in the women’s 14 and under.

It was one of Lepage’s five medals she collected in Victoria. She won four silver medals with personal best times in the 200m breaststroke (2:45.79), the 100m freestyle (59.57), 50m free (27.35) and 200m IM (2:26.12).

Twelve Kokanee club members competed at the provincial championships.



