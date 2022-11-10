Vernon swimmers set new records at home meet

Jackson Burrows, 13, gets ready for a backstroke dive at the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club’s swim meet at the Vernon Recreation Centre over the weekend of Nov. 4-6, 2022. (Submitted photo)

A number of club records fell as the Vernon Kokanee Swim Club (VKSC) hosted a meet at the Vernon Recreation Centre over the Nov. 4-6 weekend.

The annual fall swim meet saw Vernon host 135 swimmers from six clubs in the Interior, including clubs from Salmon Arm, Kamloops, Kelowna, Penticton and Summerland.

Vernon raced 39 swimmers during the main meet and an additional 29 swimmers during their jamboree swim meet for newer swimmers.

At the same time, VKSC’s Angel Loseth participated for Team B.C. at the Odlum Brown Colleges Cup held at the UBC Vancouver campus over the weekend, a swim meet for many of Western Canada’s top swimmers. Making the finals, Loseth raced to a best time in the 50-metre butterfly, coming in in eighth place and scoring a new best time of 28.58. She also improved in her 50-metre freestyle with a time of 26.32, shaving .1 second off her best time.

The club achieved 194 new best times from its 39 swimmers who competed over the weekend. Two new club records were also set during the meet. Alexanne Lepage broke the girls 15 and over club record in the 100-metre breaststroke with a time of 1:11.73, beating the old record of 1:11.85 set in 2006 by Taylor Peterson. She also broke the club record in the 50-metre backstroke with a time of 29.57 which eclipsed the old record of 30.0 set by Meredith Levorson in 2016.

New divisional times were achieved by McKenzie Krahn, Abby Helm, Nathan Hubbard, Emily Adams, Hannah Gordon, Anders Erikson, and Julia Brandner.

During the jamboree, the club’s newest members came away with 82 new best times, and earned a chance to compete at future swim meets. Making the cut was Rowan Brett with a time of 3:37.8, Max Helm 3:39.2, Jed Hubbard 3:51.6, Mackenzie Jardine 3:52.5, Kilian Russell 3:51.0 and Emily Reinboldt with 3:57.4.

There were also several 100 per cent improvements in time: from Jackson Burrows – all nine races; Abby Helm – eight for eight; Violet Jenner — all eight; Rylan McGowan — six for six; Norah McIntyre — all nine; Payton Orr — all eight; Alex Puchkov — nine for nine; Kathryn Reynolds — all eight; and Victoria Reynolds — eight for eight races.

VKSC will be racing next in the Kelowna Fall Classic, Nov. 18-20.

Brendan Shykora

SwimmingVernon